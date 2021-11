The Ravens were heavily favored this past Thursday going into their game against the Dolphins in Miami. This did not seem to effect Miami as they stunned the Ravens Thursday night by a score of 22-10. Both teams struggled mightily on offense for most of the game. The first touchdown of the game was not scored until the fourth quarter, which is insane considering Baltimore usually has a potent offensive attack. This article will give a game recap for the Miami Dolphins game this past Thursday.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO