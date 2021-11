Voters in Kyrgyzstan went to the polls on November 28 in the Central Asian nation's fourth vote in a little over a year. As of 2 p.m. local time, the Central Election Committee (BShK) reported that just over 16 percent of voters had cast ballots, 12 percent less than the number of voters who had cast ballots by the same time in the October 4, 2020, parliamentary elections.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO