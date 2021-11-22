Bengals snap skid, topple slumping Raiders 32-13

The Las Vegas Raiders will try to get their season back on track on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals, a team they dominated until recent years. The Raiders hold a 21-11 edge in the all-time series against the Bengals, who joined the American Football League as an expansion team in 1968, winning 10 of the first 13 games the teams played.
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders by a wider margin than anyone watching the game would have believed. This was an ugly, ugly game. It started off slow for both sides, but we saw Cincinnati have one of their patented good fourth quarters to really do away with any doubt. How did the fans feel watching this one though?
Before the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals square off for their Week 11 matchup, John Sheeran from Cincy Jungle was kind enough to join me on this week’s episode of the Behind Enemy Lines podcast. Joe Burrow’s development post knee injury. What Ja’Marr Chase has brought to Cincy’s offense...
As the Las Vegas Raiders descend on their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, a few parallels appear between the teams. Both will enter the game at 5-4, saddled with impressive wins and maddening losses, looking to snap losing streaks. Coincidentally, with neither team showing a major advantage over the other. The key to defeating the Bengals relies on balance.
A wise man once said: “It’s like déjà vu all over again.”. While the late, great Yogi Berra might not have been referencing the Las Vegas Raiders when he originally gave that great Yogi-ism, it certainly applies to the team now. For the third year in a row, the Raiders...
The 29-13 score in the Cincinnati Bengals’ victory over the Las Vegas Raiders doesn’t reflect how hard the offense had to work to find points. The Bengals had to patiently wear down the Raiders defense until the fourth quarter, where they scored two of their three touchdowns while tacking on a field goal for good measure.
Just the facts: Cincinnati Bengals 32 Las Vegas Raiders 13. Storyline: Raiders defense wilted in the end and Raiders offense mounted only a single TD drive. A season is unraveling with a head coach who had to resign last month and two players waived this month because of off-the-field problems.
The Raiders’ offense struggled badly Sunday, gaining just 278 yards in a 32-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium. This was third loss in a row for the Raiders (5-5), who went from leading the AFC West to barely hanging on to playoff hopes. This is a developing...
The Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders head into their meeting both on two-game losing streaks. These teams were among the early surprises in the AFC after starting the season 5-2. But both have hit a skid they are looking to reverse in order to remain in playoff contention. The Bengals are coming off their bye but are 5-13-1 since 2002 in their first game after the bye for the second-worst mark in the NFL.
The Cincinnati Bengals took a little while to really wake up after their bye week, but they eventually pulled away from the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. This week the snap counts tell a pretty clear story as to why this team was successful. The question becomes how repeatable this formula for a win really is.
The 5-4 Bengals were in Vegas on Sunday to take on the 5-4 Raiders in a game that had a lot on the line. Here’s how it all went down. The Bengals had the ball first in a short-lived drive. DE Yannick Ngakoue put the first sack on the board and topped it off by forcing the ball out. Safety Dallin Leavitt recovered the fumble for a big run to the redzone. However, the Las Vegas offense was unable to capitalize and settled for a field goal from kicker Daniel Carlson. The Bengals responded quickly with a drive downfield for a field goal of their own. The game was tied 3-3 at the end of the first.
The Las Vegas Raiders started the season 3-0, but now are a .500 team struggling to remain relevant after losing three straight games and five of their last seven. Running back Joe Mixon rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, Evan McPherson kicked four field goals, and the Cincinnati Bengals, coming off their bye week after losing two in a row, dominated the Raiders, 32-13, on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS — On their first-ever trip to Vegas, the Bengals came up money against the Raiders. Evan McPherson tied an NFL record with three field goals of over 50 yards and finished with four while Joe Mixon reached the end zone twice as the Bengals held off the Las Vegas Raiders, 32-13, Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Well, Sunday’s loss makes it three in a row for the Las Vegas Raiders, and to be honest, it feels a lot worse than that. Wednesday will make it a full calendar month since the last Raiders victory and the team hasn’t shown many signs of being able to turn things around.
The Cincinnati Bengals pulled out a victory over the Raiders in Vegas, They did great in the 4th quarter to bring home the victory! Can I get A WHO DAY!!! Via Fox19 The win snaps the Bengals two-game losing streak and is their first win in nearly a month. “We had that losing feeling the […]
How bad was the disparity in Raiders’ loss to the Bengals on Sunday in terms of snaps? Considerable. While the 74 snaps the Bengals spent on offense was not notable, how few the Raiders had on offense was quite notable. Not only were their 47 offensive snaps a season-low, it...
Generally speaking, there is a big difference between being 5-5 and 6-4 in the NFL. It’s particularly important this season and in this currently-tight AFC playoff race. Fortunately for the Bengals, they presently fall into the latter record category and not the former. Cincinnati took care of the Raiders on their home turf in a huge conference matchup last Sunday.
Joe Mixon rushed for a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns, Joe Burrow scrambled ran for a score and passed for another one and the Cincinnati Bengals crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-10, sweeping the season series for the first time since 2009
Comments / 0