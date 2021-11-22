ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Too many Titans' mistakes end winning streak at 6 straight

Derrick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The end of the Tennessee Titans' six-game winning streak comes...

www.thederrick.com

FanSided

Adrian Peterson might have just played in his final NFL game

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
NFL
Derrick

Experience in close games helps Titans extend win streak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans would prefer easier wins that don't come down to a final stand at the goal line or scratching out a victory in overtime. They also don't flinch in such situations. They're scrappy and tested, used to big moments late in games because they've been in more of them than any other NFL team with coach Mike Vrabel.
NFL
Fox News

Texans snap 8-game skid, end Titans' 6-game streak 22-13

Tyrod Taylor ran for two touchdowns and threw for 107 yards and the Houston Texans snapped the NFL's longest active skid by beating the Tennessee Titans 22-13 to end the league's longest winning streak on a wet and rainy Sunday. The Texans (2-8) came in having lost eight straight since...
NFL
Newport Plain Talk

Titans have lots to clean up after ugly end to win streak

The Tennessee Titans’ six-game winning streak is over. The resilience, determination and fight shown through that stretch keeps them a contender even after a sloppy loss. The Titans (8-3) have lots to clean up after a season-high five turnovers, four off interceptions by Ryan Tannehill, in a 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans stun Titans, end eight-game losing streak thanks to 5 turnovers

The numbers certainly didn’t lend themselves to a Texans victory Sunday. An eight-losing streak and on the road against the team with the AFC’s best record. Being outgained by more than a 2-to-1 margin in total yardage. However, turnovers proved to be the great equalizer, with the Texans forcing five...
NFL
Bradenton Herald

Surging Patriots look to end recent losing streak to Titans

TENNESSEE (8-3) at NEW ENGLAND (7-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. BETTING LINE: Patriots by 6, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Titans 7-4; Patriots 7-4. SERIES RECORD: Patriots lead 25-18-1. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Patriots 20-13 in AFC wild-card game on Jan. 4, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. LAST...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Reclaim First Place With Blowout Win Over Titans

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were bumped out of first place in the AFC East on Thanksgiving. It didn’t take them long to reclaim their spot. The Patriots applied a slow-and-steady approach on Sunday, turning a 16-13 halftime lead into a 36-13 advantage in the fourth quarter. That score held for the final, as the Patriots improved to 8-4 on the season, winning their sixth straight game. Mac Jones was solid yet again, completing 23 of his 32 passes (71.9 percent) for 310 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had two rushes for 11 yards, while taking two sacks...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots-Titans Week 12 Predictions

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots host the Titans this week, and just as everyone expected when the schedule came out, it’s going to be a big one. If the Patriots win, they’ll reclaim first place in the AFC East, and they may even claim the top spot in the AFC. The Titans, though, figure to be extra-focused on this one, after losing at home to the miserable Texans a week ago. Here’s how the WBZ and CBS Boston sports team sees this one playing out. Dan Roche, WBZ-TV The Titans and Mike Vrabel are a tough opponent for the Patriots to face. The Titans are coming...
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Patriots grab sixth straight win with 36-13 victory over Titans

In another rock fight of a football game, the New England Patriots came away with a 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The win is the Patriots’ sixth straight, improving their record to 8-4. It was a slow day for both offenses early on, as each...
NFL
CBS Boston

Matthew Judon Ends Titans’ First Series With Sack On Ryan Tannehill

FOXBORO (CBS) — Matthew Judon’s assault on opposing quarterbacks continues. And it didn’t take long for him to show up on Sunday vs. the Titans. On Tennessee’s opening drive, the Titans faced a third-and-3 from their own 18-yard line. Ryan Tannehill dropped back and scanned the field, but nobody from the depleted receiving corps had any separation. After taking a tick too long in the pocket, Tannehill was suddenly gobbled up by Judon, who lined up at left end and came around the edge to bring down Tannehill to force an early punt. JUDON 💪@man_dammn | #ForeverNE 📺: #TENvsNE on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/wBqvmmL3E7 — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021 Matthew Judon sacks Ryan Tannehill. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) Matthew Judon celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) After a pair of Tennessee penalties on that punt, the Patriots took over at the Titans’ 37-yard line en route to taking a 7-0 lead. The sack brought Judon’s total to 11.5 on the season. He already surpassed his career high of 9.5 earlier in the year, and he figures to be capable of continuing to add to this year’s total for the final month and a half of the season.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Latest: Bridgewater returns at QB, Broncos lead Chargers

The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):. Teddy Bridgewater has returned to the game for the Denver Broncos on the first series of the second half. Denver’s starting quarterback had left in the first half with a lower leg injury and Drew Lock filled in while he was out, leading the Broncos to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanBuzz

Dalvin Cook’s Girlfriend is an Up-and-Coming Rapper Named “Tokyo Jetz”

Dalvin Cook runs like a man on a mission. Sure, he has speed and moves. But, his ferocity is what makes him one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Cook was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft precisely for these reasons. The Vikings needed a running threat, and the Florida State University product fit the bill.
NFL

