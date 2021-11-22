ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week | Julia Dill

By Jake Oswalt joswalt@tribdem.com
 7 days ago
Name: Julia Dill

School: Westmont Hilltop

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Cross country, swimming and track and field

Parents: Matthew and Joan Dill, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: In cross country, earned two state medals (15th in 2020 and 22nd in 2021), four District 6 medals including two individual silvers and a 2019 team gold, 2020 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, four-time Central Western Coaches All-Area Team selection; in swimming, three-time District 6 qualifier; in track and field, District 6 fourth-place finish in the 3200 meters, 3200 relay District 6 silver medalist and state qualifier in 2021.

Coach’s quote: “Over the past four years, Julia has been one of the area’s top girls cross country runners. She has earned three District 6 individual medals, along with being a member of the 2019 Westmont Hilltop District 6 championship team. She has been a team leader as well as motivator for the younger runners on the team. A highlight to her four years of cross country at Westmont is having earned two PIAA state championship medals. Julia is also a member of the Westmont track and field team. She was part of the school-record 3200-meter relay team that ran at states in the spring of 2021.

“She was named to the Central Western Coaches All-Area Team for the past four years. She plans to continue her running career in college and will be an asset to any program. Over my 42 years of coaching at Westmont Hilltop, Julia has proven to be one of the very best. She is the true meaning of a student-athlete.”

– Westmont Hilltop cross country coach Mike Harchick

Favorite subject: Physics

Favorite movie: “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.”

Favorite food: Sushi

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Rearick, AP physics

Favorite song: “Sparks Fly” by Taylor Swift

Outside interests: I enjoy baking, watching shows and spending time with friends and family.

Most influential people on my athletic career: My parents

Proudest athletic achievement: Medaling in Hershey two years in a row at the PIAA cross country championships.

How I got my start: Signing up for track in seventh grade and deciding to run distance.

Future goal: Run for a Division I school and earn a degree in mechanical engineering.

- Jake Oswalt

