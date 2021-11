As 5G broadband networks expand across the country and more phones are released that can connect to those networks, wireless service operators have been vying for dominance of the market. But just because one carrier claims it’s the best, doesn’t mean everyone's going to agree with how it came to that conclusion. T-Mobile's finding that out the hard way, as the BBB's National Advertising Division tells it to stop advertising it has the "most reliable 5G network."

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO