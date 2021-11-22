ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disaster Recovery: A Mission-Critical Part of Business Continuity for Data Centers Featured

By Jeff Barber
Cover picture for the articleIn today’s economy, downtime equates to more than just lost revenue. The damage to your brand and your customers’ business can be impossible to overcome. The numbers are staggering, as much as $1 million an hour for some organizations. A recent high-profile data center outage lasting six+ hours is estimated to...

InfoQ.com

AWS Announced General Availability of Elastic Disaster Recovery

Recently AWS announced the general availability (GA) of AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery (AWS DRS). With this new service, organizations can minimize downtime and data loss through the fast, reliable recovery of on-premises and cloud-based applications. AWS RDS is a fully scalable, cost-effective disaster recovery service for physical, virtual, and cloud...
vmware.com

Retention Levels – Another Disaster Recovery SLA

RPO (Recovery Point Objective) will determine the last good data set and potential for data loss or need for other data reconstruction methods. RTO (Recovery Time Objective) will determine how quickly you can get business back online to an operational level. In both cases above, lower values are better –...
thebeveragejournal.com

WSWA Data Shows Mixed On-Premise Recovery Restart

Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America’s (WSWA’s) SipSource released the latest set of CSI (channel shifting index) data on Oct. 26, showing a steadily improving bigger picture for on-premise sales. After a summer stall, SipSource says on-premise is currently at its healthiest for spirits in the South Central U.S., where Texas is the largest state, and weakest in SipSource’s Pacific region, which includes California. The CSI quantifies the strength of the recovery by comparing current sales to the year leading to the pandemic. An index of 100 or higher indicates that the market has come back in full; below 100 means that the category is smaller than before the pandemic. While some markets have returned to pre-COVID levels, the CSI for spirits in the U.S. is 94 and for wine, just above 84. RTDs are at 200, showing their rapid rise, and cordials, rums, brandies and Champagne all indexed over 100 as well, marking a full return to pre-pandemic levels. While wine’s on-premise CSI remains under 100 everywhere, it did improve significantly in both the Northeast and West North Central parts of the U.S. Champagne, with an on-premise CSI of 108 for the past three months, continues to be an important element of the positive story for sparkling wine generally, contrasted to table wine’s on-premise CSI of 81.
chainbulletin.com

Deloitte Partners With Avalanche on Disaster Recovery Platform

Big Four accounting firm Deloitte has partnered with Avalanche to improve the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) reimbursement process, Avalanche said in a press release shared with The Chain Bulletin on 16 November. According to the announcement, the partnership between the two resulted in the “Close As You Go” (CYAG)...
thefastmode.com

Integrating A2P, Voice and Numbering: Capturing New Revenue with a Unified Approach Featured

Virtual environments are evolving the way that the telecom industry operates. In a post-pandemic world, the need to communicate remotely has increased immensely. The emergence of this ultra-connected environment is driving demand for access numbers, A2P messaging and voice services. More organizations are preparing to incorporate these unified solutions into their offerings.
The Conversation U.S.

Millions of Americans struggle to pay their water bills – here's how a national water aid program could work

Running water and indoor plumbing are so central to modern life that most Americans take them from granted. But these services aren’t free, and millions struggle to afford them. A 2019 survey found that U.S. households in the bottom fifth of the economy spent 12.4% of their disposable income on water and sewer services. News reports suggest that for low-income households, this burden has increased during the pandemic. Since 1981, the federal government has helped low-income households with their energy costs through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. But there had not been a national water aid program until Congress created...
CBS Minnesota

Federal COVID Task Force Team Providing Backup For Burned-Out Hospital Workers In St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — Air Force nurses and doctors began their work Monday at St. Cloud Hospital, in an area of central Minnesota that has struggled with climbing COVID-19 cases and hospital capacity. In Stearns County, where St. Cloud is located, the positivity rate is nearly at 18%, among the highest in the state. A sense of frustration and burn-out led to a call for federal help. Twenty-three members of the federal joint task force — U.S. Air Force doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists — spent their Thanksgiving weekend training for what’s ahead in St. Cloud. From the emergency room...
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
CBS Baltimore

UMD To Receive $100K Contract To Upgrade EPA’s Environmental Justice Tool

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland’s School of Public Health is set to receive a $100,000 federal grant to upgrade an Environmental Protection Agency mapping tool that tracks issues such as the concentration of homes with lead paint, proximity to traffic, the ozone level in the air and other hazards. Researchers with the university will upgrade the federal agency’s Environmental Justice Mapping Tool to include data on issues that impact children and rural areas, such as exposure to pesticides and large-scale animal feeding operations, blood lead levels, maternal and infant mortality, and socioeconomic factors such as the percentage of the population receiving social service benefits, the EPA said. Officials with the EPA, the Maryland Department of the Environment and the university are scheduled to hold a press briefing about the contract on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
etftrends.com

Business Air Travel On The Road To Recovery, New Data Reveals

Over the past year, inflation has turned up in everything from household items to used cars. Now it’s coming for your turkey and cranberry sauce. Americans celebrate Thanksgiving this week, and as I’m sure you’ve noticed, prices are way up. The average cost of a typical holiday feast has increased 14% compared to Thanksgiving last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) annual survey. The price of the turkey alone is up 24%, which is nearly four times the official inflation rate as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
