Jaheim Singletary Announces College Decision

By Evan Crowell
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 8 days ago
Corner Jaheim Singletary is one of the best corners in America, and he has officially come off the board.

Singletary announced that he would be committing to Georgia. The Bulldogs have been gaining ground in this recruitment since he de-committed from Ohio State several months ago.

Georgia now has 22 commits in the 2022 class. Here is the updated list of future Bulldogs.

  • Gunner Stockton, QB
  • Branson Robinson, RB
  • Jordan James, RB
  • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
  • Bear Alexander, DL
  • Mykel Williams, DE
  • Dillon Bell, WR
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB
  • Cole Speer, WR
  • Oscar Delp, TE
  • Griffin Scroggs, OL
  • Jacob Hood, OL
  • Tyre West, DT
  • Darris Smith, EDGE
  • Carlton Madden, EDGE
  • CJ Washington, ILB
  • Jalon Walker, ILB
  • Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB
  • Malaki Starks, S
  • JaCorey Thomas, S
  • Brett Thorson, P

Georgia came into this class wanting a lockdown outside the corner, and they now have two. The coaching staff is enthralled with both Singletary and fellow corner Marquis Groves-Killebrew.

SI All-American has Singletary pegged as the No. 2 corner in the country. Here is what the recruiting service had to say about the Jacksonville, Florida product.

"The only other corner under consideration for the top spot at this stage, the Floridian's case is just as strong. Singletary has been an alpha corner prospect since his freshman year in the Jacksonville metro, with success there and on offense at wide receiver. But the elite length, muscular build and true ball skills are tailor-made for the modern secondary, where he can win with technique off the ball and certainly at the line of scrimmage. The future Buckeye is confident in his game, flashes better makeup speed than his size would suggest, yet he plays with the leverage discipline of a college veteran. Few cornerbacks at his size remain at the position at the next level, but we would be surprised if Singletary became another in that bunch -- he is simply special."

