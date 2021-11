Film asset start-up Artlist has created a personal subscription plan that provides licensed access to over 880,000 music and sound effects assets starting at $9.99 a month. According to a recent report, there are approximately 37 million YouTube channels, with over 22 thousand channels having over 1 million followers. All told, American internet creators alone earned a baseline of $6.8 billion on the nine social media platforms in 2017. In addition, 29% of Generation Z want to become a YouTube star, and it’s easy to see a rapid-growth industry in need of fresh media assets to service it.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO