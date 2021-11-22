ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs 19, Dallas 9: 'Super Bowl Preview'? Cowboys Hope Not

By Mike Fisher
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 8 days ago

Was Sunday's NFL Week 11 matchup between the NFC's Dallas Cowboys and the home-standing AFC's Kansas City Chiefs a "Super Bowl preview''?

The Cowboys had better hope not.

Chiefs 19, Cowboys 9 was about Kansas City getting up 9-0 early and then spending the rest of the afternoon at noisy, chilly Arrowhead Stadium enduring now-7-3 Dallas' day-long attempts to scale unscalable hills.

The Cowboys entered without offensive standouts Amari Cooper (COVID) and Tyron Smith (ankle), lost another offensive standout CeeDee Lamb (concussion at the end of the first half), and needed rookie Micah Parsons to do everything to pressure K.C. quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as Dallas is still waiting on defensive end standouts DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory to come off IR.

The Cowboys committed silly mistakes, as did the referees (Dallas was victimized by a booth review of a face mask, even though face-masking is non-reviewable), and didn't have the offensive coordination to match the defense's effort.

With 10 minutes left in the game, Dallas trailed 19-9. ... at which time the Chiefs missed a field goal that would've grown the edge.

In this circumstance, against this team, in this building, the Cowboys defense allowing 19 points to that point registers as a relative victory.

Having managed just three Greg Zuerlein field goals? That does not do the same for the offense.

How Are Cowboys 'Feeling' About Tyron?

“We’re definitely hopeful he’ll be ready to go,” coach McCarthy says of the All-Pro, who has missed three games with an ankle issue.

1 hour ago

Rumor: Dan Quinn Target of College Coach Search?

A rumor is connecting Quinn to a job vacancy at ... USC?

11 hours ago

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

13 hours ago

But the score never moved again.

“It’s definitely frustrating for us, especially the way the defense played today,” said Zeke. “We have to be better for our defense.”

QB Dak Prescott (overseeing an offense that totaled just Cowboys managed only 276 yards of offense and didn't score a touchdown in loss to Chiefs. We'll do this again Thursday without Amari Cooper (COVID-19) and likely CeeDee Lamb (concussion).and his receivers (including Lamb while he was still playing) were disjointed. The offensive line, with Smith out and a new, young combo on the left side (tackle Terence Steele teaming with guard Connor McGovern) never figured out pass-rusher Chris Jones, who did the sort of damage Dallas coaches preached about all week. Ezekiel Elliott fought through a lower-leg issue and tried to keep grinding, but made no impact.

A postseason rematch with 7-4 Kansas City? That can still happen. But first, the Cowboys have a short Thanksgiving week before the Las Vegas Raiders come to DFW on Thursday. Are they up to that task?

The Cowboys had better hope so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EV3og_0d3Zlv6B00

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3j02_0d3Zlv6B00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Micah Parsons
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dallas#American Football#Nfc#Afc#Kansas City Chiefs#Covid#K C#Usc#Nfl Free Agency
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
CowboyMaven

CeeDee Lamb: Vikings 'Choked the F--- Out of Me,' Claims Cowboys WR

FRISCO - It is a play that, given all the notable plays that occurred in Sunday night’s notable 20-16 Dallas Cowboys win at the Vikings, sort of traveled under the radar. But social media being what it is, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb complaint that he was tackled on the sideline by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and they subjected to a dirty play is now garnering the attention it just might deserve.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Kansas City Star

Five things to know about the Kansas City Chiefs’ next opponent: Dallas Cowboys

In one of those alternate universes you might see in a Marvel movie, the Kansas City Chiefs never existed. Lamar Hunt, who founded the Chiefs, first hoped to own an NFL team in Dallas. But the NFL declined his request, so he co-founded the American Football League and started the Dallas Texans in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys fans have had growing concerns about the injury status of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been playing through some knee pain. Earlier on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Elliott’s status. “I haven’t seen Zeke since Thursday, so we’ll just go through the normal process....
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys-Raiders Game

Tempers flared during the second half of the Cowboys-Raiders game, as the two sides found themselves in a brawl on the sidelines. The officiating crew did a decent job of breaking up this fight, but one of the referees actually paid the price for defusing the situation. The camera crew for CBS showed one of the officials with a cut on their chin.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Surprise Starting QB for Saints vs. Dak’s Cowboys?

The Saints - perennial winners of the NFC South when the now-retired Drew Brees was the QB - are maybe grab-bagging for answers. Sources tell NFL Network that the Saints “appear poised to make a QB change. Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps this week in practice in preparation to face the NFC East-leading Cowboys. Trevor Siemian is taking No. 2 reps.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys at Chiefs: Dallas Reveals 'Course of Action' for All-Pro Tyron Smith

The Dallas Cowboys continue to hold out hope that as they are getting ready for an NFL Week 11 visit to K.C., they will see the return of offensive lineman Tyron Smith. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday morning that the All-Pro left tackle Smith “had a good practice yesterday. We’ll take the same course of action today.”
NFL
CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy