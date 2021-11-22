Mall in Hayward Hit in Sunday Night Smash-and-Grab

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Three teenagers are in custody accused of a brazen smash-and-grab robbery inside a Fairfield mall. Fairfield police say they took $50,000 worth of stolen jewelry. The getaway car was spotted in Antioch and the jewelry was recovered. A group of between four and nine masked crooks was seen using hammers and baseball bats to shatter the glass inside mall jewelry stores just days apart and got away with expensive goods in mere minutes. “You can have conceivably had hundreds of thousands or even a million, if you have the right store, the right day, the right time,” said John Kennedy,...

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO