Mall in Hayward Hit in Sunday Night Smash-and-Grab

CONCORD (KPIX) — A brazen crew of smash-and-grab robbers took over a Concord jewelry store Monday night, ransacking display cases before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.
Concord police said the incident took place at 7 p.m. while shoppers were inside the Sun Valley Mall.
According to investigators, nine masked suspects, armed with hammers, ran into Iceberg Diamonds and began smashing and emptying all the display cases. Police said store employees tried to intervene but were kept back by the hammer-wielding thieves.
As quickly as the robbers arrived, they were gone, leaving the store’s staff to clean up the broken glass and...
