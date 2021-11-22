ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Mall in Hayward Hit in Sunday Night Smash-and-Grab

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmash-and-grab thieves have struck again Sunday...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 10

Walter
7d ago

Well, the remaining malls with luxury name brands store should get their guns ready bang-and-bag. (body bags that is).

Reply(1)
3
 

CBS Sacramento

3 Teens Arrested For Brazen Smash-And-Grab Robbery At Fairfield Mall

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Three teenagers are in custody accused of a brazen smash-and-grab robbery inside a Fairfield mall. Fairfield police say they took $50,000 worth of stolen jewelry. The getaway car was spotted in Antioch and the jewelry was recovered. A group of between four and nine masked crooks was seen using hammers and baseball bats to shatter the glass inside mall jewelry stores just days apart and got away with expensive goods in mere minutes. “You can have conceivably had hundreds of thousands or even a million, if you have the right store, the right day, the right time,” said John Kennedy,...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Armed, Smash-and-Grab Robbers Ransack Concord Mall Jewelry Store

CONCORD (KPIX) — A brazen crew of smash-and-grab robbers took over a Concord jewelry store Monday night, ransacking display cases before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of merchandise. Concord police said the incident took place at 7 p.m. while shoppers were inside the Sun Valley Mall. According to investigators, nine masked suspects, armed with hammers, ran into Iceberg Diamonds and began smashing and emptying all the display cases. Police said store employees tried to intervene but were kept back by the hammer-wielding thieves. As quickly as the robbers arrived, they were gone, leaving the store’s staff to clean up the broken glass and...
CONCORD, CA
Herald-Palladium

LA luxury mall latest to be hit by smash-and-grab thieves

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A group of thieves smashed windows at a department store at a luxury mall in Los Angeles, triggering a police pursuit just days after high-end stores throughout the San Francisco Bay Area were targeted. The latest incident in a national trend of smash-and-grab crimes targeted a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Alhambra Ice-Cream Shop Victim Of Smash-And-Grab Burglary Early Saturday Morning

ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) – Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at an Michoacana Alhambra, an ice-cream shop, located at 2130 S. Fremont Ave., in Alhambra. (credit: Michoacana Alhambra) The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning and the suspects were partially caught on security camera. Police said that there were three suspects who broke in to the business and stole an unknown amount of money. Michocana Alhambra posted a message on Facebook encouraging fellow businesses to secure their valuables at night and remain vigilant.  
ALHAMBRA, CA
East Bay Times

See it: Nine involved in smash-and-grab robbery at Concord mall

Police on Wednesday released video of a smash-and-grab robbery involving nine people at a jewelry store in Concord’s Sunvalley Shopping Center on Monday that initially drew calls regarding gunfire. Nobody was injured during the robbery, which happened around 7:30 p.m. at Iceberg Diamonds, Concord police Lt. Sean Donnelly said. According...
CONCORD, CA
TODAY.com

Smash-and-grab robberies hit high-end stores

Police in several cities around the country are investigating a string of brazen robberies apparently pulled off by organized thieves. The smash-and-grab thefts in Los Angeles, Chicago and the Bay Area are taking place at high-end retailers like Nordstrom and Bloomingdales. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Nov. 23, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc10.com

Three arrested after smash-and-grab theft at Los Angeles luxury mall

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police say a group of thieves smashed windows at department store at a luxury mall. The latest incident in a trend of smash-and-grab crimes targeted a Nordstrom store late Monday at The Grove retail and entertainment complex late Monday. Officers pursued an SUV involved in the crime and the chase ended in South Los Angeles, where the three people were taken into custody. Police did not immediately know how many people were involved in the crime. The Grove incident follows a weekend of similar smash-and-grab crimes in the San Francisco Bay Area and Beverly Hills.
LOS ANGELES, CA
