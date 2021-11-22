Phoenix Suns' Starting Lineup Against The Denver Nuggets

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets Matchup Preview (11/18/21) On November 18th, the Philadelphia 76ers will travel to the “Mile High City” to battle the Denver Nuggets to try and stay above .500. The Sixers and Nuggets have been prone to injuries and health and safety protocols that have forced key players to miss significant time. For this bout, they will both be without several players: the Sixers will be without Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green, and Joel Embiid, while the Denver Nuggets will be without Michael Porter Jr and Will Barton. While Embiid and other starters have missed several games this season, many role players have stepped up in a big way. Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz, and Georges Niang are averaging double-digits in points. Meanwhile, Denver is getting one of the all-time great single seasons, albeit very early, from Nikola Jokic. Still, this does not entirely fix the Denver Nuggets’ shooting woes from behind the arc. If the Nuggets want to win, they will need to defend the three-point line well as Philadelphia shoots the ball incredibly well and also shoot it much better than they have been. The Sixers can win by containing Jokic and forcing the Nuggets’ offense to rely on other players to score and distribute.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO