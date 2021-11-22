ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week | Kellan Stahl

By Jake Oswalt joswalt@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 7 days ago
Name: Kellan Stahl

School: Richland

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Football and basketball

Parents: Meghan Stahl-Skinner and Andy Skinner, Richland

Athletic achievements: In football, four-time District 6 Class 2A champion, two-time Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state quarterback, over 7,000 career passing yards, 96 passing touchdowns, close to 1,800 rushing yards, 34 rushing touchdowns, eight interceptions on defense; in basketball, two-time District 6 Class 3A basketball champion.

Coach’s quote: “Kellan Stahl will go down in Richland football history as one of the best football players who has ever worn the royal and scarlet. His combination of arm strength, running ability, intelligence and grit has made him an all-state performer and a superb quarterback for our football team, leading us to four District 6 Class 2A titles. On defense, he has been a four-year starter who is able to cover the passing game, but also thrives on getting involved in stopping the run with his physical hitting. He is the definition of a football player and is the epitome of a true winner.”

– Richland football coach Brandon Bailey

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Rocky IV”

Favorite video game: “NBA 2K”

Favorite food: Sushi

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Jones, history

Favorite song: “Gimme The Loot“ by The Notorious B.I.G.

Outside interests: Lifting and cornhole

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A bird so I can fly.

Favorite athletic team: Richland Rams

Athlete most admired: Kobe Bryant

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Andy Skinner

Proudest athletic achievement: Four-time District 6 football champion

How I got my start: Worked hard

Future goal: Get a good education and play football in college.

- Jake Oswalt

