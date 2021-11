ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are struggling to get after the quarterback, not posting a sack or creating much pressure through their previous two games. The Lions are winning only 33% of their pass rushes, the second-worst mark in the NFL per ESPN. They have 14 team sacks on the season, only one more than the league’s individual sack leader in Myles Garrett. Detroit doesn’t have a sack across its previous two games, with only 17 pressures generated during that span. Colts edge defender Kwity Pate and Raiders edge defender Maxx Crosby each have 16 pressures through their last two games, for an idea of how it’s been going lately.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO