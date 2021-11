Nevada gas prices on Monday reached an average of $4 per gallon but appear set for a decline, according to a release from GasBuddy. State gas prices rose 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $4.01 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,130 stations in Nevada. Gas prices in Nevada are 5.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.44/g higher than a year ago.

NEVADA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO