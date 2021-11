As many legal scholars have believed from the beginning, Pres. Biden lacked both the constitutional and statutory authority to mandate vaccines for private workers, but he, nevertheless, ordered the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to do so. In response, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled on this matter, handing down a sharp rebuke of the Biden Administration’s attempt to do an end run around our legal process.

