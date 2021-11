Jeremy Ausmus prevailed three-handed against poker stars Phil Hellmuth and Daniel Negreanu to win his third World Series of Poker bracelet early Sunday at the Rio. Ausmus won the $50,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha High Roller, earning $1,188,918. It was his second bracelet of this year’s series, as he also won the COVID 19 Relief No-limit Hold’em event. (The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for tournament victories.)

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 DAYS AGO