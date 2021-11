STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The 39th Annual Can-A-Thon kicks off this week, and one DeKalb County school wasted no time giving back. Allgood Elementary School has managed to garner more than 4,500 canned goods to help feed those in need this holiday season. The Stone Mountain school's fourth-grade class even managed to earn a pizza party along the way.

