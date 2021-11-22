What Your Team Is Thankful For: Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks have not been known for much of anything over their past few years, but even during their five-year run at the top of the Pacific in the middle of the last decade, they were not exactly known for fun. They were a team that traditionally sat way up high on the NHL’s “goals against” rankings, but—particularly in the back half of that stretch—they weren’t especially good at putting the puck into the net. The main forwards on that team—Corey Perry and Ryans Getzlaf and Kesler—were all stellar on the defensive end, and the team also relied heavily on goaltending and received huge contributions from young Ds like Hampus Lindholm, Sami Vatanen, and Cam Fowler. Though these teams were good and sometimes even great, they were defined not by their highlights but by the fact that they were a pain in the ass to play against, with no qualms about nastiness or violence as long as it got under their opponents’ skin.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO