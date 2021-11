The Chiefs secured a 19-9 victory over the Cowboys during Week 11’s "Sunday Night Football" game in Kansas City. Their winning streak is now extended to four games in a row. Two of the best quarterbacks statistically in the league, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, ended the game with zero passing touchdowns between them. The Cowboys (7-3) failed to find them end zone in general. On the Chiefs' (7-4) side, Travis Kelce and Clyde Edwards-Helaire both had rushing touchdowns. It was Edwards-Helaire’s first game back since Week 5.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO