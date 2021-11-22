ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The failure of ‘Bergernomics’

restorationnewsmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state budget that the General Assembly finally passed last week...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
floridapolitics.com

House votes to strip Surgeon General’s vaccine mandate power

The House voted Wednesday to limit the emergency powers of the state Surgeon General. Lawmakers passed the measure (HB 7) along a partly line vote. Republican Rep. Alex Andrade is the bill sponsor. Under a bill passed in 2002, lawmakers granted the state Surgeon General several emergency powers, including the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Today#The General Assembly#Senate#The Butner Creedmoor News
CNN

'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thefreshtoast.com

4 States That Could Legalize Recreational Cannabis In 2022

If these states do move forward with the legalization of adult use recreational cannabis, the fight for the end of nationwide cannabis prohibition could be reaching its finale. The amount of states where people can walk into a dispensary and buy their favorite cannabis products, just like alcohol, have been...
POLITICS
Business Times

Stimulus Check Update: 2021 Final Round Of Payments; Are You Eligible?

One last round of stimulus checks await millions of Americans before the end of 2021. A batch was issued on Nov. 15, but another one will be sent out on Dec. 15. This year's six stimulus checks, which began in July, were a new approach to the health-care crisis. The funds were part of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress in March. That bill increased the standard amount of the Child Tax Credit, among other things.
U.S. POLITICS
Minnesota Daily

Boru: Should women have abortions if they are not necessary?

The topic of abortion is a very sensitive one, and I will do my best to treat it as such. But don’t confuse this with me shying away from saying what I believe is morally right and wrong. Before I educated myself on abortion, I believed that it was wrong to have an abortion, regardless of necessity. My opinion has changed and I became tolerant of abortion, but only when it is necessary.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Sharee B.

Eight Million Recipients to Receive Social Security Increase in the Next Six Weeks

Those receiving social security benefits are about to receive a bonus in their paycheck starting at the beginning of the year. According to the Social Security Administration, current recipients have been granted a COLA or cost of living adjustment increase. The move marks the second increase in just over twelve months after the previous adjustment which saw retirees gain an additional 1.3% in their monthly installments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy