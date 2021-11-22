ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Everything Kellie Harper Said After Win Over No.12 Texas

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 8 days ago

No.16 Tennessee trailed No.12 Texas by 11 points at one point in the fourth quarter on Saturday afternoon, but Kellie Harper's team stormed back to send the game to overtime, which would result in an eventual 74-70 Lady Vols win. Following the win, Kellie Harper met with the media, and you can view everything thing she said in the transcript below.

Opening statement...

"Really excited to get this win. Obviously, it's a big win for our program and showed a lot of guts by our team, and they're excited about how we were able to pull it out. Can't say that it was pretty, but you can definitely say it's gutsy. One thing I feel pretty confident about when our team takes the court is that we're going to play hard and we're going to fight. We're going to fight to the buzzer no matter what. We had people step up and make some big plays when we had to make them. Our defense got tight down the stretch, and we're able to come out of here with a good one."

On the team's free throw shooting…

"Well I think we were, going down the stretch into overtime, we were pretty focused, and I thought our kids locked in. They stepped up there with a little more confidence, and you know we talked about it this week, that's what it takes. Our players can make free throws, they just have to step up and do it."

On Tamari's impact through the first four games…

"Right now, Tamari is playing with a toughness that's just different. We talk about toughness; it's not always physicality. Toughness is making the right play mentally. She's able to stay in the game give us long minutes. She wants the ball, she's doing a great job defensively, and just really proud of her and how she's playing right now. She's just continuing to grow."

On the statement made by today's win…

"I don't know that we're in there worried about statements and such. I don't even know that our team's worried about what the rankings are. To me, this is more about what we can do and really talk about our program and our team. I think it's a statement inside that locker room, and I think they know how we can win. They know they can depend on each other, and I think that they know everybody has a role. Even the players that didn't play have roles that were really important tonight. I think when you have that complete buy in and confidence, it pulls you together and gets you through a tight game."

On the focus on rebounding…

"Rebounding is important. I've talked about that quite a bit. It's always going to be an emphasis, it's always been an emphasis of mine as a coach, and I do think a lot of that had to do with my time at Tennessee. It's always been a big deal at this program. I thought we gave up too many offensive boards tonight, but down the stretch, we got the defensive boards when we needed them. And for us, crashing the boards offensively, we're a problem for a lot of teams with our board play. You know that's an area of pride for us, and we want to continue to emphasize it and obviously understand that it's going to be game plan. Our opponents, that's going to be one of their number one game plan items. They want to check that one off."

On Sara Puckett stepping up…

"Sara's really talented. I thought her three in the second half was huge for us. I don't know when it came, I don't know what the score was, I just remember thinking, 'oh, we needed that bad.' She made another big-time play, just making a nice pass inside. She's growing up pretty quickly. This is a freshman who is playing with a lot of poise. She has a great frame, great strength and a very high skill set."

On thanking the fans for their support…

"Going off the court, I realized I needed to thank the fans because that's the first time we've had that in a couple years because of COVID. It made a difference. Our fans got into it, they got loud, and I think they had some influence on both teams. I hope that we continue to provide a product that they can be proud of, that they are going to get excited about, and you know it's fun. This is fun basketball, and we want our fans to feel like we're theirs, that we're there for them and they can show up and be there for us as well. I thought it was great to see, it was really great to see, that's what Lady Vol basketball looks like."

On the performance from Jordan Walker and Jordan Horston..

"There were times that I could tell that our team, especially the Jordan's, thought they were fighting it. I thought the few times they were probably a little tired, but they were fighting. They weren't going to let it show. What we ask them to do is a lot: to guard and then to handle that pressure the entire time. Not going to play a clean, mistake-free game. They had guts, then they both made some big buckets for us when we needed that as well. I still think one of the stats on here that maybe the MVP stat on here was Tamari (Key) playing 39 minutes. She can affect so much on both ends of the court, you have to account for her on the offensive end. They're trying to do some different things when we're on defense to try and combat her and her presence. She just looked confident out on the court. She knew if she made a mistake, she'd bounce back from it really quickly and knew that she needed to be out there for her team."

On Tamari Key's presence…

"Our game plan has to change if she's not on the court. We have to do things differently if she's not out there. We expect her to be out there a high number of minutes and our game plan is built around her to be honest with you. Still think that there are things that we can do better with her, for sure. Getting these wins, her playing a lot of minutes, it's a start."

On Rae Burrell..

"Rae has been a big cheerleader. Just trying to encourage her teammates. I think she's trying to be really positive and continued to have a voice even though she's not playing. In addition to Rae, I thought some of our players who didn't get any minutes due to the nature of the game, I thought their voices were really good. They were coming in, really trying to energize a very tired crew. When I say everybody, everybody helped this win, even the kids that didn't make the stat sheet. They helped us get this win."

On switching to zone defense…

"We've played primarily man-to-man thus far. We've had that defense in. I think we've shown it a little bit. We've not run it a whole lot. They know we got it. We felt like a changeup would be good for us. We were struggling. We talked about a couple of different options and decided to go with that one as our changeup in that moment. There's no doubt that changed the tone of the game. Took them out of rhythm. After they missed a couple shots, they got a little bit hesitant offensively, that helped us. Gave us some momentum in that fourth quarter."

On close games helping going forward…

"I'll be honest with you, I don't know if we win this game if we hadn't already faced close games down the stretch. You learn from it, you try to get better from it. When you have those games and you pull it out, it gives you confidence when you get in that situation again. We're not trying to do that, don't get me wrong, I would rather not have to worry about that. The way this season has played out, when we take the court, we believe. We believe, whether we are down 10 going into the fourth or we are tied going into overtime. Our kids believe."

On Tamika Catchings being recognized…

"Saw her sitting over there and thought, 'wow, wonder if I could sneak her in the game.' I was thinking if we try to sneak Tamika Catchings in the game, we would probably get a play, but I would say that Vic Schaefer wouldn't like that very much. I would say that she is amazing, I love her. So glad that we had the opportunity to honor her for all of her recent accomplishments. She had a chance to speak to the team yesterday, and it was very powerful. I'm really grateful that she still stays very connected to this program. We had several alums in the house. It was good to see. At one point I'm sitting there thinking I wanted to win for so many different reasons. One, just competitive. One I want it for our team. I'll be honest with you I wanted it for our alums, and I really wanted it for our crowd. I really wanted it for those two reasons as well."

On plans for this week due to travel…

"With the travel day on Tuesday, we're actually going to take that day off to try and get an off day a little bit closer to those games. That means we're on tomorrow. It won't be anything strenuous for a lot of these players. We'll do film sessions, and we will get together as a staff and figure out how we want to tackle tomorrow. Some players are probably going to get a couple days off here. They've played high minutes, if they don't have the legs under them, if they're not playing good, then it doesn't matter what the scheme is they aren't going to get there. We have to make sure that our players that are playing heavy minutes are going to be able to recover quickly. Our training staff does an excellent job with that."

Comments / 0

Related
VolunteerCountry

Director of Recruiting: Vols Getting 'Athletic, Instinctual' DB In Christian Harrison

Moments ago, Tennessee landed its fifteenth verbal commitment of the 2022 recruiting class in Woodward Academy (Ga.) defensive back Christian Harrison. The touted peach state defender is one of the late bloomers to the class, so many of our readers may not be as familiar with him or his game, which is why Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. shared his analysis of Harrison's game with Volunteer Country on Monday afternoon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Tennessee RB Named SEC Freshman of the Week

In the absence of Tiyon Evans, Jabari Small has been handling the lion's share of Tennessee's rushing duties over the past few weeks, and freshman running back Jaylen Wright has been involved in a complimentary role. Against Vanderbilt, Wright had a career-best 112 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, earning him SEC Freshman of the Week honors.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas College Sports
VolunteerCountry

A Look At Tennessee's Latest Bowl Projections

With a 45-21 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday, Tennessee finished the season at 7-5. A bowl game now awaits the Vols, but the potential destination remains up in the air. We take a look at the latest bowl projections here. CBS Sports Jerry Palm's Bowl Projections- TransPerfect Music City Bowl...
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

Heupel, Vols' Assistants Check In On In-State Commitment Elijah Herring

Elijah Herring was the first commitment to join the 2022 Tennessee recruiting class under Josh Heupel. Earlier this evening, with the NCAA contact period underway, Heupel, along with running backs coach Jerry Mack, outside linebackers coach/special teams coordinators Mike Ekeler, inside linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, and defensive backs coach Willie Martinez made the trip to Murfreesboro to check in on the coveted in-state commitment. He discussed this with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated here.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellie Harper
Person
Vic Schaefer
Person
Tamika Catchings
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Cedric Tillman and Jabari Small Meet With Media

Cedric Tillman and Jabari Small eclipsed the century mark in the Vols' 45-21 win over Vanderbilt in the final week of the regular season. Neither took part in senior day activities, but the offensive performance each displayed were huge for Tennessee in the win. Cedric Tillman became the first Volunteer...
FOOTBALL
VolunteerCountry

Halftime Thoughts: Tennessee-Vanderbilt

At the half, Tennessee leads Vanderbilt 24-7. Here are my thoughts from the first 30 minutes of the Vols' Senior Day matchup against the Commodores:. Defense controls out of the gate, but... On Vandy's first possession of the day, linebacker Jeremy Banks laid into Commodore quarterback Mike Wright. As he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
VolunteerCountry

Game Balls: Tennessee-Vanderbilt

On Saturday evening, the Tennessee Vols concluded the regular season against Vanderbilt in Neyland Stadium on Senior Night. While the 24-point win was not as much as some expected, the Vols got the job done and finished 7-5 on the season to give Josh Heupel the best record a Tennessee Vols first-year head coach has had since Lane Kiffin in 2009. The win also improves Tennessee's bowl positioning as they became eligible against South Alabama last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

Vols OL Carvin Announces Plans For Future On Rocky Top

Forgotten in the shuffle of Hendon Hooker not participating in senior day was Vols veteran offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, who also did not participate. Carvin, currently listed as a senior by the University has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the blanket eligibility waiver issued for the 2020 season, and he intends to use it, as he stated during an appearance on WVLT’s Locker Room show.
ROCKY TOP, TN
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Vols Senior DB Has Pick Six On Senior Day

The Tennessee Vols got on the scoreboard lightning fast against Vanderbilt with a touchdown. But this time it was not because of the offense. Vols' defensive back Theo Jackson made a perfect read on a Mike Wright pass on a 2nd-and-2 and took it to the house for six. Jackson fittingly had his best play of the year on Senior Day, too.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
VolunteerCountry

Nichols: Celebrate, Tennessee, Because Josh Heupel’s Vols Are Just Getting Started

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Let's be honest here. This game was never really in question. Not when Hendon Hooker almost threw an interception on 3rd-and-13, not when Tennessee's typically hot-starting offense mustered just 51 yards in the first quarter, not when Vanderbilt receiver Will Sheppard hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass to end the first half, and not even when the Commodores pulled within 17 in the second half.
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

Vols QB Did Not Participate in Senior Day Activities

Tennessee has turned to Virginia Tech transfer redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker to handle the starting quarterback duties this year, and Hooker has been incredible. With Hooker eligible to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, a lot of questions were circling around whether or not Hooker would take part in Senior Day activities before kickoff of the final regular season game against Vanderbilt.
NFL
VolunteerCountry

Florida Reportedly Settles on Next Head Coach

The Florida Gators fired Dan Mullen a week ago, and it seems as though they have landed their next head coach. According to Yahoo's Pete Thamel, current Louisiana Lafayette head coach Billy Napier is set to take over in Gainesville and the Gator's head coach. Billy Napier had very little...
FLORIDA STATE
VolunteerCountry

Vols To Host Elite WR Tate For Vanderbilt Game

Tennessee will host one of the nation's top recruits regardless of class this weekend when elite 2023 IMG Academy (Fla.) comes to Knoxville for Saturday's game against the Commodores. Tate is rated as the top receiver in the country, according to multiple recruiting services. He announced earlier in the week...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy