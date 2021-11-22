Watch now: Red SUV speeds through Christmas parade

An urgent search has been launched for a 12-year-old boy who is missing in Handsworth. Moziah was last seen on Sunday evening at his home in Birmingham and was missing overnight as the UK was hit by freezing temperatures. He is described as around 4ft 9in tall, of slim build with short black hair. Police said he was last seen in a black coat with white Nike Air Force trainers on. Moziah’s disappearance comes as temperatures dropped to as low as -3C overnight, with snow falling in Birmingham on Sunday evening. A yellow weather warning remains in place for ice...

19 HOURS AGO