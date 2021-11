Quest Software Inc., a former Dell Technologies Inc. business unit, is being acquired by private equity firm Clearlake Capital Group. Aliso Viejo, California-based Quest announced the deal today without disclosing financial terms. Sources told the Wall Street Journal that the sale values the company at $5.4 billion, including debt. The sale will reportedly provide a more than sixfold return on investment for Francisco Partners, which bought Quest in 2016 together with Elliott Management.

ALISO VIEJO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO