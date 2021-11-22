ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

After review: Unfiltered thoughts on individual performances, play calling and more from Auburn's loss at South Carolina

By Cole Pinkston about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I answer the questions of the week in five answers,...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Four-star 2023 RB Daylan Smothers has had latest offer circled

Charlotte (N.C.) Zebulon B. Vance junior running back Daylan Smothers got one of the offers he'd been waiting on. Ohio State offered Smothers on Monday morning. Smothers is the No. 282 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings. The On3 rankings have Smothers as the No. 202 overall prospect in the class of 2023. Ohio State is one of the powerhouse programs in the country. Their history in winning and producing running backs is intriguing for Smothers. "Knowing the powerhouse program they run knowing they get guys to the league which is my dream as well (has me intrigued)," Smothers said. "I’ve been able to talk to coach (Tony) Alford and other coaches from Ohio State. It’s been real and genuine and they have always been straight up and honest with me."
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy