After review: Unfiltered thoughts on individual performances, play calling and more from Auburn's loss at South Carolina

Charlotte (N.C.) Zebulon B. Vance junior running back Daylan Smothers got one of the offers he'd been waiting on. Ohio State offered Smothers on Monday morning. Smothers is the No. 282 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings. The On3 rankings have Smothers as the No. 202 overall prospect in the class of 2023. Ohio State is one of the powerhouse programs in the country. Their history in winning and producing running backs is intriguing for Smothers. "Knowing the powerhouse program they run knowing they get guys to the league which is my dream as well (has me intrigued)," Smothers said. "I’ve been able to talk to coach (Tony) Alford and other coaches from Ohio State. It’s been real and genuine and they have always been straight up and honest with me."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO