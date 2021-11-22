ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster Beverage exploring merger with Constellation Brands - source

By Greg Roumeliotis
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Energy drinks maker Monster Beverage Corp (MNST.O) is discussing a merger with international beverage alcohol company Constellation Brands Inc (STZ.N), a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

The structure of a potential deal involving the companies, which have a combined market value of nearly $92 billion, was not immediately known.

Bloomberg News, which first reported the plans on Sunday, said Monster Beverage has discussed a potential deal with advisers, citing people who requested not to be identified.

It was unclear if discussions will lead to a full merger or asset deal, the Bloomberg News report added.

Monster Beverage did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Constellation Brands told Reuters it does not respond to rumors or speculation.

As of Friday, the market capitalization of Monster Beverage was $47.3 billion while the market capitalization of Constellation Brands was $44.2 billion.

New York-based Constellation Brands has a diverse portfolio which includes brands like Corona Extra, Modelo Especial, Kim Crawford as well as SVEDKA vodka and High West Whiskey in the United States.

Monster Beverage Corporation, which has Coca-Cola (KO.N) as a major shareholder, develops and markets energy drinks brands like Monster Energy, Burn Energy Drink and Full Throttle Energy Drink.

The energy drink maker had reported increased net sales two weeks ago despite the pandemic although it still experienced supply chain challenges, shortages of shipping containers, freight inefficiencies in the United States and Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Coca-Cola agreed earlier this month to buy the remaining stake in BodyArmor it did not already own for $5.6 billion.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama, Juby Babu, Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman

