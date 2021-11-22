The failure of ‘Bergernomics’

Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. Last week I participated in a discussion about the U.S. sanctions regime on Venezuela. When the Trump administration ramped up pressure in early 2019, I warned that “this is a president who excels at creating crises with no real plan on how to extricate himself if the other side does not acquiesce.” Nearly three years later, Venezuela is even more of an economic basket case, Maduro is still in power, and President Biden seems to be pursuing a policy of “prolonging the status quo and hoping for different results,” in the words of Daniel DePetris.

