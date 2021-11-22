ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The failure of ‘Bergernomics’

Cover picture for the articleThe state budget that the General Assembly finally passed last week tells us something about Senate Leader Phil Berger: He has not changed his mind. This budget contains a further $2 billion in corporate tax cuts coming on the heels of a decade in which our corporate tax was all but...

Roy Cooper’s remarkable feat

When a Civitas Institute poll came out showing Gov. Roy Cooper’s approval rating two points underwater, Republicans rejoiced. They had been predicting an imminent decline in Cooper’s public support essentially from the day he took office, and here was confirmation — albeit five years and a successful reelection campaign later — that their foe on Blount Street had seen his chickens return to the roost.
Coping with policy failures

Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. Last week I participated in a discussion about the U.S. sanctions regime on Venezuela. When the Trump administration ramped up pressure in early 2019, I warned that “this is a president who excels at creating crises with no real plan on how to extricate himself if the other side does not acquiesce.” Nearly three years later, Venezuela is even more of an economic basket case, Maduro is still in power, and President Biden seems to be pursuing a policy of “prolonging the status quo and hoping for different results,” in the words of Daniel DePetris.
House votes to strip Surgeon General’s vaccine mandate power

The House voted Wednesday to limit the emergency powers of the state Surgeon General. Lawmakers passed the measure (HB 7) along a partly line vote. Republican Rep. Alex Andrade is the bill sponsor. Under a bill passed in 2002, lawmakers granted the state Surgeon General several emergency powers, including the...
'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
3 female senators have Kyrsten Sinema's back: They say focus on what she wears to vote is "sexist."

Sinema called the focus on her fashion from some journalists "very inappropriate" in an interview with POLITICO this week. What happened: Three women senators — Susan Collins (R-Maine), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — called the focus by some in the media on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) clothing "sexist" in a letter to the editor of the New York Times.
4 States That Could Legalize Recreational Cannabis In 2022

If these states do move forward with the legalization of adult use recreational cannabis, the fight for the end of nationwide cannabis prohibition could be reaching its finale. The amount of states where people can walk into a dispensary and buy their favorite cannabis products, just like alcohol, have been...
AOC Fumes Over ‘Empty Promises’ Amid Gutted Spending Bill, Calls on WH to Bypass Congress: ‘Biden Could Do This Stuff With a Stroke of a Pen’

To hear Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tell it, Senate passage of the Build Back Better Act in something close to its current form is nothing short of a must. In an interview with The New York Times, AOC fumed about the watered-down version of the spending package, and warned that progressives may not back the agenda of President Joe Biden and Democratic House leadership going forward if the Senate does not follow through and pass the bill.
Donald Trump Must Have a Diabolical Plan, Officials Assumed. But There Was No Plan

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 29, President Donald Trump gave his first TV interview since the election, appearing on "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo. The president spoke for 46 minutes over the phone and delivered an extended monologue, going through his litany of evidence of voter fraud, calling the election a "fraud" and "rigged."
