Premier League

MOTD2: Solskjaer should be walking away with his head held high, says Jenas

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatch of the Day 2's Mark Chapman, Jermaine Jenas and...

www.bbc.com

fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says "I will take responsibility", as Manchester United board meet to discuss his future

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken out about the 4-1 loss to Watford which may have cost his job. The Norwegian was under pressure for a good result after some poor performances - and now, the United hierarchy are meeting to discuss the future of the ex-United striker, who only signed a new deal in the summer.
Reuters

Proud Solskjaer says leaves United in better shape

MANCHESTER, England, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, sacked as Manchester United manager on Sunday, said he was proud of his time in charge and believes he has left the club in a better state than when he took over from Jose Mourinho nearly three years ago. Solskjaer was...
The Independent

Billy Gilmour ‘loving football’ after Dean Smith arrival at Norwich

Billy Gilmour says he is “loving football” under new Norwich boss Dean Smith following the Canaries’ goalless draw with Wolves at Carrow Road.Wolves were able to hold off Norwich’s pressure to secure a point in Smith’s second game in charge.The Canaries had only one victory to their name when Smith replaced Daniel Farke just eight days after his own dismissal at Aston Villa but the Canaries have taken four points from his first two games.Chelsea loanee Gilmour had impressed during Smith’s first game in charge – a 2-1 home win over Southampton – and put in another solid...
World Soccer Talk

Solskjaer says struggling Man Utd should relish pressure

London (AFP) – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the intense pressure he and his struggling stars are under can make Manchester United a better team as they seek to rescue their faltering season. United travel to Watford on Saturday licking their wounds after four defeats in their past six Premier League...
Daily Mail

Under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists the huge pressure on Manchester United 'should be a joy' as he admits talks HAVE taken place with club officials during the international break amid growing scrutiny on his position

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that Manchester United's slump has put him and his players under pressure, but insists they are ready to fight their way out of it. United go to Watford on Saturday having lost six of their last 12 games – including embarrassing defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.
The Independent

Rangnick era begins while Benitez faces big test – Premier League talking points

Manchester United begin the Ralf Rangnick era at home to Arsenal, while beleaguered Everton boss Rafael Benitez is desperate for an upturn in fortunes ahead of his first Merseyside derby against former club Liverpool.Elsewhere, the bottom two of Newcastle and Norwich meet at St James’ Park in a significant game in the battle for survival.Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points going into a full round of midweek Premier League fixtures.Rangnick is a Red"I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad...
Insider

Manchester United's next manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo 'too old and too expensive' in what is a worrying sign for the star's future at Old Trafford

Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo "too old and too expensive." Ralf Rangnick made the comment when asked if he would sign Ronaldo for RB Leipzig in 2016. It is a worrying sign for the Portuguese forward's future at Old Trafford. Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager Ralf...
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl: Liverpool have no disadvantage

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl doesn't expect any advantage facing Liverpool next weekend. Jurgen Klopp's men host Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday but Hasenhuttl does not expect the midweek clash to impact the Reds at the weekend. Asked about the challenge of facing Liverpool, the Southampton boss admitted after...
The Independent

Antonio Conte enjoying Premier League return despite Tottenham struggles

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is enjoying being back in the Premier League despite the situation he inherited at his new club.Conte laid bare just how big a job he has on his hands after Spurs’ European embarrassment in midweek, where they lost to Slovenian minnows NS Mura – the lowest ranked team in the Europa Conference League.Conte was forced to admit after the humiliation that the level of his squad is “for sure not so high” and that he has reservations over its limitations.The Italian chose to return to the Premier League four years after he was sacked at Chelsea...
