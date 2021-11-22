MOTD2: Solskjaer should be walking away with his head held high, says Jenas

Manchester United begin the Ralf Rangnick era at home to Arsenal, while beleaguered Everton boss Rafael Benitez is desperate for an upturn in fortunes ahead of his first Merseyside derby against former club Liverpool.Elsewhere, the bottom two of Newcastle and Norwich meet at St James’ Park in a significant game in the battle for survival.Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points going into a full round of midweek Premier League fixtures.Rangnick is a Red"I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad...
