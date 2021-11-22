ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

No Excuses Campaign Begins

kauainownews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic safety advocates around the state have just one wish this holiday season–for everyone to arrive alive. To make this wish come true, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), Hawaii State Department of Health, four county police departments, MADD Hawaii, community members and other traffic safety partners are teaming up to...

kauainownews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

“No Excuses” Campaign to Drive Safely Kicks Off Statewide Before the Holidays

Traffic safety advocates around the state have just one wish this holiday season–for everyone to arrive alive. To make this wish come true, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, Hawaiʻi State Department of Health, four county police departments, MADD Hawaiʻi, community members and other traffic safety partners are teaming up to remind everyone to drive safely, be mindful of all roadway users and buckle up. If we all take these simple steps, all our friends and family can ring in the New Year together.
KAHULUI, HI
californiaagnet.com

Real CA Milk Begins Holiday Season With Mornings Mean More Campaign

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) announced today the launch of a consumer promotion focused on holiday breakfast traditions with dairy. The campaign is an extension of the Mornings Mean More campaign that first debuted in2020 . The Holiday Mornings Mean More campaign communicates messages of family, togetherness and the importance of celebrating time together over special breakfast recipes. The featured promotional menu includes recipes designed to be enjoyed together such as Buttermilk Pancake Breakfast Tacos, Cheesy Hashbrown Egg Bites, Lemon Blueberry Pancake Casserole, and Ricotta Churro Waffles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
kauainownews.com

Governor to Ease Virus Restrictions, Starting With Restaurants and Bars

After nearly two years, Gov. David Ige is easing COVID-19 restrictions throughout the state. The governor on Tuesday announced that the state will no longer enforce social distancing requirements in restaurants or bars beginning Dec. 1. Capacity requirements had been eased previously, but changes were not feasible as long as six feet of distance was required between all tables. Patrons will also be allowed to mingle with members of other parties while inside restaurants and bars.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Travel Tips#Traffic Accident#Hdot#Hpd Rrb#Maui Police Department#Kauai Police Department#Hawaii Police Department
CBS LA

Omicron Variant Has Not Yet Arrived In Calif., But Public Health Officials Are Keeping Close Watch

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Public health officials say they are closely monitoring a rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus known as the omicron variant. In a statement, the California Department of Public Health said: “California is closely monitoring the new Omicron variant, which has not yet arrived in California or the U.S. Vaccines continue to be our best way through the pandemic by safely protecting us against severe illness from COVID-19 and its variants. We are doubling down on our vaccination and booster efforts to ensure that all Californians have access to safe, effective, and free vaccines that can prevent serious illness and death.” To that end, the department says it is monitoring the “rapidly evolving situation,” which has been dubbed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. Authorities are advising travelers who have recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabwe within the last 14 days to get tested 3-5 days after arrival. As well, travelers from those areas should also quarantine for 7 days even if testing negative, and isolate for 10 days if COVID-19 symptoms develop, according to public health officials.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Go Blue Ridge

Thanksgiving Click It Or Ticket Campaign Begins Monday

The North Carolina Highway Patrol and Governor's Highway Safety Program announce the 2021 Thanksgiving Click It or Ticket campaign will begin Monday November 22 and continue through Sunday the 28th. Click It Or Ticket encourages motorists to buckle up through innovative and extensive enforcement and education, including seatbelt checks in...
POLITICS
doppleronline.ca

OPP Festive RIDE campaign begins today

Drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs continue to pose a significant threat on our roads. Six people lost their lives in collisions where impairment was a factor on OPP Central Region patrolled roads in 2021. Already this year, OPP Central Region officers have laid 1,862 charges for impaired...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ksal.com

Thanksgiving Safe Arrival Campaign to Begin

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is joining other law enforcement agencies across the state and region for the annual traffic enforcement campaign over the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the agency, beginning this Saturday, through Monday, Nov 29th, they are joining in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. Although...
SALINE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy