NFL

Too many Titans' mistakes end winning streak at 6 straight

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The end of the Tennessee Titans' six-game winning streak comes down to a simple number: Five. Ryan Tannehill was intercepted a career-high four times, and the Titans lost the ball on a muffed punt for a season-high five turnovers Sunday in a 22-13 loss to the Houston...

www.stltoday.com

FanSided

Adrian Peterson might have just played in his final NFL game

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Experience in close games helps Titans extend win streak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans would prefer easier wins that don't come down to a final stand at the goal line or scratching out a victory in overtime. They also don't flinch in such situations. They're scrappy and tested, used to big moments late in games because they've been in more of them than any other NFL team with coach Mike Vrabel.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Byard
Person
Rodger Saffold
KHOU

Texans snap 8-game skid, end Titans' 6-game streak 22-13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrod Taylor ran for two touchdowns and threw for 107 yards and the Houston Texans snapped the NFL’s longest active skid by beating the Tennessee Titans 22-13 on a wet and rainy Sunday. The Texans came in having lost eight straight since winning their season opener and...
NFL
Newport Plain Talk

Titans have lots to clean up after ugly end to win streak

The Tennessee Titans’ six-game winning streak is over. The resilience, determination and fight shown through that stretch keeps them a contender even after a sloppy loss. The Titans (8-3) have lots to clean up after a season-high five turnovers, four off interceptions by Ryan Tannehill, in a 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans stun Titans, end eight-game losing streak thanks to 5 turnovers

The numbers certainly didn’t lend themselves to a Texans victory Sunday. An eight-losing streak and on the road against the team with the AFC’s best record. Being outgained by more than a 2-to-1 margin in total yardage. However, turnovers proved to be the great equalizer, with the Texans forcing five...
NFL
The Associated Press

Surging Patriots look to end recent losing streak to Titans

TENNESSEE (8-3) at NEW ENGLAND (7-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. BETTING LINE: Patriots by 6, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Titans 7-4; Patriots 7-4. SERIES RECORD: Patriots lead 25-18-1. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Patriots 20-13 in AFC wild-card game on Jan. 4, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. LAST...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Texans#Baseball#Patriots#American Football#Ap#Slu Soccer Team#Cardinals
985thesportshub.com

Patriots grab sixth straight win with 36-13 victory over Titans

In another rock fight of a football game, the New England Patriots came away with a 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The win is the Patriots’ sixth straight, improving their record to 8-4. It was a slow day for both offenses early on, as each...
NFL
CBS Boston

Matthew Judon Ends Titans’ First Series With Sack On Ryan Tannehill

FOXBORO (CBS) — Matthew Judon’s assault on opposing quarterbacks continues. And it didn’t take long for him to show up on Sunday vs. the Titans. On Tennessee’s opening drive, the Titans faced a third-and-3 from their own 18-yard line. Ryan Tannehill dropped back and scanned the field, but nobody from the depleted receiving corps had any separation. After taking a tick too long in the pocket, Tannehill was suddenly gobbled up by Judon, who lined up at left end and came around the edge to bring down Tannehill to force an early punt. JUDON 💪@man_dammn | #ForeverNE 📺: #TENvsNE on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/wBqvmmL3E7 — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021 Matthew Judon sacks Ryan Tannehill. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) Matthew Judon celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) After a pair of Tennessee penalties on that punt, the Patriots took over at the Titans’ 37-yard line en route to taking a 7-0 lead. The sack brought Judon’s total to 11.5 on the season. He already surpassed his career high of 9.5 earlier in the year, and he figures to be capable of continuing to add to this year’s total for the final month and a half of the season.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Latest: Bridgewater returns at QB, Broncos lead Chargers

The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):. Teddy Bridgewater has returned to the game for the Denver Broncos on the first series of the second half. Denver’s starting quarterback had left in the first half with a lower leg injury and Drew Lock filled in while he was out, leading the Broncos to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
New York Post

Brittany Matthews fires back at ESPN analyst over ‘broken’ Patrick Mahomes criticism

Brittany Matthews has a message for Chiefs critics: “Never doubt” Patrick Mahomes. Following the Chiefs’ 41-14 statement win over the Raiders on Sunday night, Mahomes’ fiancée took to Twitter to call out those who have been critical of Kansas City this season, the offense, specifically. “Saying Patrick is broken is...
NFL

