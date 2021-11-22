Thanks for the memories, Sam

Friday and Saturday are big weekends for shoppers to score deals on gifts but the two days will also be big ones for the local Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. “We start on Black Friday and go until Christmas Eve. Monday through Friday we ring from 4-9 p.m. and Saturdays 9-9,” said Sherry Davis who organizes the local bell ringing campaign, adding that unlike most charities that people donate to at registers or send money to, the Salvation Army is 100% volunteer based and all money made through the kettles goes directly to the community and stays there.”And we are in need of bell ringers. We have an online website, registertoring.org where people can sign up to ring or they can call 812-642-4839 to sign up. The kettle money goes to help people in Daviess County with basic needs, rent, utilities, medicine, etc. and to help children at Christmas.”
