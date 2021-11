The first teaser trailer for Microsoft and Xbox’s upcoming Halo TV series has been released and it features just a small snippet of what we can expect in the full show. Set to launch on Paramount+ next year, the show follows Master Chief, played by Pablo Schreiber, and Cortana, voiced by Jen Taylor. The teaser itself isn’t anything too wild – it features about what you’d expect from a Halo TV series teaser – but it’s still neat to see Master Chief’s iconic helmet in a live-action format such as this.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO