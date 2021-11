No. 2 Maryland women’s is set to play its second and final matchup in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Hoops Championship on Saturday against the No. 7 Stanford at 3 p.m. The Terps are coming off their first loss the season in which they dropped a game to No. 5 NC State on Thursday. Maryland’s usual rotational depth is lacking right now as junior guard Diamond Miller is considered day-to-day with a knee injury and junior guard/forward Faith Masonious along with graduate guard Katie Benzan did not travel with the team due to illness.

