Tyler McCumber flirts with a 59 in final round of RSM Classic

Purse: $7.2mm ($1.3mm to winner) 2020 Winner: Robert Streb (-19) Course: Sea Island Golf Course (Saturday and Sunday) and Plantation Course. At 7,005 and 7,058 yards respectively, these courses will play much different. Seaside has a slope of 131 and a rating of 73.1, while Plantation has a slope of 135 and a rating of 73.9. Seaside is a Tom Fazio design and it will test you with a variety of features—the bunkers lay throughout like craters blasted into the course. The water and canals run in and out and the rough varies from desert dust to thick brush to marshes. Plantation was designed by Walter Davis and Mark Love, it is more generous with spacious fairways and fewer water and bunkers. It will require proactive vision and planning of shots to circumnavigate.
