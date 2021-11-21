ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys full of blunder, fall to Chiefs 19-9

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Riboj_0d3Ye90S00

Winning an NFL football game on the road seems easier so far in 2021, but that wasn’t the case at all for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Traveling into Arrowhead Stadium in Week 11, the Cowboys were looking to capitalize on the momentum from one of the most complete performances they’ve had in a long time. Dallas throttled Atlanta 43-3 in a game they took their foot off the gas at halftime. Meanwhile their opponents this Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs, entered the contest back in the lead in the AFC West courtesy of a three-game winning streak.

Circled on the schedule in the offseason as a potential shootout, it was nothing of the sort. Dallas’ defense did a tremendous job of keeping the Chiefs offense corralled, allowing just three points over the last 44 minutes of the contest. However an endless barrage of mistakes on top of porous pass blocking kept Dallas from being able to put together any meaningful assault. Dallas was lackluster on offense all game and ended up on the short end of a 19-9 defeat.

The loss dropped Dallas to 7-3 on the season with a short week ahead of their annual Thanksgiving game at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys’ offense would start to mount drives but they routinely fizzled once they got the ball inside the Kansas City 40-yard line. It was a frustrating day to say the least.

Dallas’ injury concerns grew in the contest. Already down left tackle Tyron Smith and wideout Amari Cooper, the Cowboys lost CeeDee Lamb to a head injury at the end of the first half. Without him, the offense struggled against man coverage as an inaccurate Dak Prescott was also betrayed by several receiver drops. Noah Brown and Cedrick Wilson both dropped two passes each, while Michael Gallup also flubbed one.

Throw in a myriad of penalties at inopportune times and its the recipe for a lethargic performance. The club was finally put out of their misery on a late drive when Chris Jones – who had 3.5 of the Chiefs’ five sacks – tipped a pass that was intercepted by L’Jarius Sneed to seal the deal.

It was Prescott’s second interception and third turnover of the game.

Dallas will now prepare to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

