Somehow, after quite a bit of drama to start the season, the Boston Celtics have played well without Jaylen Brown. Dennis Schröder shoulders some of the credit for that, as the guard was inserted in the starting lineup for the Celtics to replace the All-Star wing as he nurses a hamstring injury. Over the last three games Schröder averaged 28.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 55.7% from the field, 43.8% from deep and 100% at the line.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO