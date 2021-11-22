Micaletti earns promotion to associate head coach at Longwood

Ryenn Micaletti

New Castle High graduate Ryenn Micaletti earned a promotion with the Longwood University women’s basketball program.

Micaletti, who was a guard with the Lady ‘Canes, was elevated to associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, Lady Lancers head coach Rebecca Tillett announced.

Longwood, which is located in Virginia, competes in the Big South Conference at the NCAA Division I level.

Last year, Micaletti joined the program in the fall and was the recruiting coordinator.

The Lady Lancers went 12-6 in Big South Conference action last year and 14-11 overall. They finished third in the conference standings, marking the school’s best finish in conference play since joining the Big South.

“Longwood women’s basketball is a special program and I am honored to be named associate head coach,” said Micaletti, who enters her second year with the program, in a statement released by the school. “I am so grateful to work alongside a tremendous staff. Coach Tillett’s mission to inspire and empower women is more than a catch phrase. I am one of the many examples of being a woman who she has poured into and inspired.

“I am humbled by Coach Tillett’s trust in me to help continue Longwood women’s basketball’s pursuit of excellence. Coaching the women of this program has been one of the best experiences in my career and I am beyond thankful for this opportunity.”

Said Tillett in a released statement, “A promotion to associate head coach to me is always multi-faceted,” Tillett said. “It includes a trusting relationship between the coach and the head coach, the vote of confidence from me that the coach is ready to lead her own program, and the development of meaningful relationships across the many departments that impact a program.

“Ryenn has established all of this. She is an upbeat leader who can quickly get to the heart of an issue while finding a positive outcome for all. As our recruiting coordinator and defensive coordinator, she already leads daily. She has earned the expansion of her role every step of the way. We share a passion for empowering women wherever we go, and Longwood women’s basketball is very fortunate to have Ryenn as one of our leaders.”

Prior to going to Longwood, Micaletti was on the Navy women’s staff for four seasons. During that time, the program both tied and broke the record for wins in a season, made multiple appearances in the finals of the conference tournament and also made multiple postseason appearances, including a win in the Women’s NIT.

Micaletti spent two seasons at Slippery Rock University on the women’s basketball staff. She also was an assistant under Tillett at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Micaletti’s collegiate coaching career started as an assistant at Point Park University, a spot she held for two seasons.

As a collegiate player, Micaletti played four years at Seton Hill.

Longwood is 2-2 on the season.