UConn men’s hockey hangs on to beat No. 15 UMass Lowell, 2-1

The Boston College men’s hockey team got off to a hot start on Thursday night and never looked back, knocking off Maine 6-2 in Hockey East play. The Eagles got solid play up and down the lineup, highlighted by a hat trick from Jack McBain as they shook off Saturday’s loss to Merrimack to get back on the right foot. The win bumped the Eagles up to 7-5-1 on the season and 5-3-0 in Hockey East play, and it was a much needed result against a Maine team that has struggled mightily out of the gate.

MAINE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO