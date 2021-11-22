ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

UConn men’s hockey hangs on to beat No. 15 UMass Lowell, 2-1

By Daniel Connolly
theuconnblog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUConn men’s hockey defeated the No. 15 UMass Lowell River Hawks 2-1 at the XL Center to snap a three-game losing streak that featured three different but equally painful losses. As head coach Mike Cavanaugh spoke after the game, he looked visibly drained and spoke with a hoarse voice....

www.theuconnblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Free Press

Men’s hockey takes down No. 8/9 UMass Amherst in overtime

Boston University’s men’s hockey team beat University of Massachusetts Amherst on Saturday night in overtime by a score of 4-3. The Terriers (4-7-1, 3-4-1 Hockey East) traveled west to the Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts, to play the second game of their weekend series against the No. 8/9 Minutemen (6-3-1, 4-1-1 HE). After earning a 2-2 tie on Friday night, the Terriers looked to finish the weekend on a positive note and did so, clinching their second road win of the season.
AMHERST, MA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Oklahoma St. faces UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell (2-0) vs. Oklahoma State (2-1) Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell and Oklahoma State both look to put winning streaks together . UMass Lowell snuck past Dayton by one point on the road on Saturday. Oklahoma State is coming off a 72-59 home win against Prairie View on Sunday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 80-58 Victory against UMass Lowell

The Cowboys didn’t play their best basketball this past weekend, made obvious by a notch in the loss column, but a 22-point win in the Constitution State should help things. Oklahoma State beat UMass Lowell in the Cowboys’ first game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Here are five thoughts from the game.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Wheeler
Person
Andre Lee
Person
Jonny Evans
Person
Mike Cavanaugh
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hillmon, No. 13 Michigan women beat UMass Lowell 73-54

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 19 points, Emily Kiser had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 13 Michigan beat UMass Lowell 73-54 on Tuesday night. Hillmon scored seven straight Michigan points in the second quarter, Kiser scored their next seven, and the Wolverines led 39-26 at the break.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bemidji Pioneer

MEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers reenter rankings with 2 CCHA weekly awards

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men's hockey team is back in the national rankings. The Beavers pulled down the No. 20 spot in the USCHO.com poll on Monday, ensuring that their time on the outside only lasted one week. Monday's appearance was the team's seventh of the season. Additionally, two...
BEMIDJI, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass Lowell#Uconn#Hockey Team#Umass Lowell River Hawks#The River Hawks
stonehillskyhawks.com

Framingham State slips past Men’s Ice Hockey, 2-1

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (November 16, 2021) - Framingham State University shook off a first period goal with markers in the second and third to skate away with a 2-1 decision over Stonehill College in a non-conference men's ice hockey matchup at Loring Arena tonight. The Details. Freshman Ashton Collazo's first collegiate...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
norwichathletics.com

Men’s Hockey: Norwich skates to 1-1 draw with New England College

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – The Norwich University men's ice hockey played its fourth overtime game in the first six games of the season on Friday night, skating to a 1-1 draw with New England College at Kreitzberg Arena in New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) action. Norwich (3-0-3, 2-0-3 NEHC) hosted Essex,...
SPORTS
gustavus.edu

Men’s Hockey Falls 5-2 at Bethel

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. – The men’s hockey team traveled to Bethel for a Friday night contest and suffered a 5-2 loss, moving to 2-5 overall and begin conference play at 0-1. Bethel took an early one goal lead three minutes into the first period, but Nick Klishko (Sr., San Diego) found his way past Royal defenders with assists credited to Tyler Ebner (Sr., La Crosse, Wis.) and Ryan Petersen (Fy., Roseville), tying the game 1-1. Despite two Gustie power plays and outshooting Bethel 17-12, the score remained even heading in the second.
Tulsa World

Oklahoma State beats UMass Lowell behind Cisse's double-double

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Bryce Thompson scored 14 points, Moussa Cisse had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Oklahoma State beat UMass Lowell 80-58 on Tuesday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase. Oklahoma State pulled away with a 10-0 run early in the second half to build an 18-point...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Sports
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Men’s Hockey Takes Down Maine 6-2

The Boston College men’s hockey team got off to a hot start on Thursday night and never looked back, knocking off Maine 6-2 in Hockey East play. The Eagles got solid play up and down the lineup, highlighted by a hat trick from Jack McBain as they shook off Saturday’s loss to Merrimack to get back on the right foot. The win bumped the Eagles up to 7-5-1 on the season and 5-3-0 in Hockey East play, and it was a much needed result against a Maine team that has struggled mightily out of the gate.
MAINE STATE
gwsports.com

Men's Basketball Hosts UMass Lowell for Military Appreciation Night

WASHINGTON - GW men's basketball returns home for a Friday night matchup with UMass Lowell. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington and ESPN+. COVID PROTOCOLS AT SMITH CENTER: Masks are mandated indoors in DC unless actively eating or drinking. Please note that the university has revised and updated its visitor policy, adding new requirements for our guests to campus. To attend our games,
WASHINGTON, DC
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State-UMass Men’s Basketball Preview

The Penn State men’s basketball team will look to run their record to 2-0 tonight as they’re at UMass to take on the Minutemen. The Nittany Lions beat Youngstown State, 72-59, in Micah Shrewsberry’s first game as Penn State’s new head coach. The trio of Seth Lundy, Sam Sessoms and John Harrar led the way, scoring 56 points and collecting 25 rebounds in the victory.
PENN, PA
92.9 The Ticket

UMaine Men’s Hockey Drops Opener to BC 6-2

The UMaine Men's Hockey Team dropped the opener of a Thursday-Friday series to the Boston College Eagles 6-2 in Boston on November 18th. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the 1st Period. They scored 2 goals within the 1st 3 minutes of the game, to take a 2-0 lead. At 1:47 Casey Carreau made it 1-0, assisted by Mike Posma and Colby Ambrosio. It was 2-0 when Jack McBain scored at 2:39, assisted by Brandon Kruse.
SPORTS
rpiathletics.com

Men's Hockey Skates Past LIU, 7-2

TROY, N.Y. – Six different players recorded multiple points, including the first two collegiate goals from sophomore John Beaton, which paced the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team to a 7-2 victory over Long Island University, on Friday night at the Houston Field House. With the win, the Engineers improve to 6-5-1 overall, while the Sharks drop to 2-7-2. Beaton (Stittsville, ON / Youngstown Phantoms) got the scoring started at 11:11 of the opening frame, firing a shot from the top of the left circle that beat LIU graduate student netminder Kris Carlson (Centerville, VA / Alaska-Anchorage) low, glove side. Helpers on Beaton's first tally went to seniors Jake Johnson (Bloomington, MN / Cedar Rapids RoughRiders) and Jakub Lacka (Bratislava, Slovakia / Central Illinois Flying Aces).
RENSSELAER, NY
Daily Collegian

UMass men’s basketball defeats UMass Lowell at home 92-81

In an important game for the Massachusetts men’s basketball team following its tough road trip playing in the Jersey Mike’s Classic, it secured a win at home against UMass Lowell on Wednesday night 92-81 without its leader Noah Fernandes. “I was really proud of our guys,” UMass head coach Matt...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bowdoin.edu

Men's Hockey Falls in 1-0 Shutout to Williams

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin men's hockey team suffered a season opening 1-0 shutout loss to Williams on Saturday evening. The Ephs (2-0-0, 2-0-0 NESCAC) leave Maine with a pair of shutout wins. The Polar Bears open the season at 0-1-0 (0-1-0 NESCAC). Game Highlights. Bowdoin had a promising look...
BRUNSWICK, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy