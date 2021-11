Regardless of what people think of her, it cannot be denied that Taylor Swift is a mainstream cultural icon. Given how Swift has remained in the mainstream for so long and yet is seemingly so polarizing, a lot of the opinions people have about her feel pre-written. It feels almost as if everything that is being said about her has already been said, and we are all regurgitating ancient conversations every time this topic is brought up.

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO