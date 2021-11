The next year is set to bring a lot of facets of the DC universe to the big screen, with blockbuster films surrounding Batman, The Flash, and more. In addition to that, audiences will get to experience the animated movie DC League of Super-Pets, which will revolve around the animal companions of some of DC's greatest superheroes and villains. A new interview with Entertainment Weekly provides the best look yet at the film, following a brief teaser that was released during DC FanDome. This includes two new stills from the film, which you can check out below.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO