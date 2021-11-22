ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sounders defender Nouhou out for playoff opener

Yakima Herald Republic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNov. 21—TUKWILA — Sounders FC defender Nouhou will be out for the club's MLS postseason opener Tuesday due to health and safety protocols. The term is a catchall for reasons such as needing to quarantine due to high-risk behavior related to COVID-19 to contracting the virus or other illnesses....

