Sounders defender Nouhou out for playoff opener

SEATTLE, WASH. – Seattle Sounders FC is set to open the 2022 MLS regular season at home on Sunday, February 27 against Nashville SC (time TBD), followed by a road matchup against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, March 5 (3:00 p.m. PT). It marks the Rave Green’s first-ever matchup with 2020 expansion side Nashville, who moves to the Western Conference in 2022. Seattle’s second match next season features a postseason rematch, with Sounders FC set to face RSL in Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs tomorrow evening at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / FS1, FOX Deportes, 1090 KJR AM, Sirius XM FC, El Rey 1360 AM). The two fixtures were unveiled today as part of Major League Soccer’s announcement of each club’s 2022 home opener. The full 2022 MLS schedule, including broadcast details, will be announced by the end of the year.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO