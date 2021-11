The Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) will take on the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 11 divisional showdown, in what is forcast to be a rare dry and sunny late November Pacific Northwest day. The story of this one heading into the 4:25 PM EST Sunday matchup is the Quarterbacks and their respective injuries. Arizona’s MVP candidate Kyler Murray has missed the last two weeks as a gametime decision with an ankle injury, while Russell Wilson returned from his finger surgery last week. Wilson will play while Murray is also on track to return, but the Cardinals have their bye week coming up after this so maybe they hold their young star out for one more week.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO