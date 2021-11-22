ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly poses on AMAs red carpet with daughter Casie: ‘The cutest’

By Chelsea Ritschel
Machine Gun Kelly has earned praise from viewers after taking his daughter Casie Colson Baker to the 2021 American Music Awards .

The “Rap Devil” singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, arrived on the red carpet at the AMAs on Sunday in a custom bedazzled Ashton Michael outfit, while his daughter Casie, 12, wore a floor-length black gown.

During the rare father-daughter outing, the singer locked hands with his daughter, who he shares with ex Emma Cannon. At one point, the pair were photographed locking pinky fingers and kissing their thumbs in what appeared to be a secret handshake.

MGK, who is currently dating Megan Fox, later earned the award for Favourite Rock Artist, with the singer telling the audience that he wanted to accept the award for “all the aspiring musicians, the one that wants to play an instrument, wants to rap, wants to see - not just the rock artists, but the artists who are rock stars”.

“Lastly, I just wanna say this: I read a headline that says the age of the rockstar is dead, but looks pretty alive to me!” the 31-year-old singer added.

On social media, the sweet red carpet moments between MGK and his daughter prompted praise from his fans, with one viewer writing: “MGK & his daughter are so cute.”

“MGK and his daughter got a handshake. Stopppp so cute #AMAs,” another person tweeted.

Someone else wrote: “MGK and his daughter are the cutest.”

While many viewers were excited to see the performer and his daughter, other viewers revealed that the appearance marked the first time they learned that MGK has a daughter.

“MGK has a daughter, you learn something new everyday,” one person tweeted.

The Independent

The Independent

