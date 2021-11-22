ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

A Community That Eats Together: A Grizzly Feast Embraces Those Impacted By Caldor Fire

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIBah_0d3YMNhl00

A community dinner welcomed Grizzly Flat residents and others who lost so much in the wake of the Caldor Fire. The family-style dinner treated guests to a delectable menu with all the trimmings, including dessert.

Nearly three months after the Caldor Fire blazed through much of El Dorado County and nearly decimated Grizzly Flat, the greater community of El Dorado Count is still finding ways to support those displaced by the devastation.

Jennifer Mckim, a 20-year El Dorado County resident and Grizzly Flat displaced homeowner had an idea that came to her seemingly out of the blue that has since grown into a full-blown event with multiple community partners involved.

Although she refuses to take credit for pulling the event together she seems to be the ringleader of this effort, according to most partners contacted by the mountain democrat.

“Driving my son to and from school is usually a time when I’m thinking and processing,” said McKim, who is currently residing in Plymouth while making plans to rebuild in Grizzly Flat. “A commercial came on the radio and it said, ‘what are your plans for the holidays?’ and, I thought, the holidays were supposed to be at my house this year and my house isn’t an option, obviously.”

Then it hit her: what were all the members of the community going to do for the holidays? The question persisted in her mind. While having a friendly conversation with Wendy Thomas at a barbecue one day she expressed a desire to have a community event just to get everyone together and give thanks and show support for one another, she said.

“In the end I foresee Grizzly Flat coming together and being bigger, better, and stronger,” she said. “I just want to help the community see past the darkness and understand that there is hope for us in the future.”

Mckim has lived in Grizzly Flat with her small family for two years after spending more than 18 years in somerset. She immediately fell in love with the community, she said. “I think it is incredibly important for individuals to come and see how much support we have for one another,” she said. “I am really encouraged and hopeful for the event.”

District 3 supervisor Wendy Thomas knew McKim from previous encounters and their interactions grew into a friendship.

“I met Jennifer McKim at a community gathering and was in awe of her strength, spirit, and her ability to pull people together,” said Thomas. “When I heard that she wanted to do a Thanksgiving dinner for anyone who lost their home in the Caldor Fire, I asked how I could help.”

“With Thanksgiving and the holidays coming, there are so many who will not have a place to celebrate and our community is stepping up to help,” said more executive director Susie Davies. “We want every family to know that so many are ready to help in whatever capacity that they need help.”

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sacramento

Salvation Army Feeds Hundreds Hot Thanksgiving Meals

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The demand for help this holiday season is growing.  Many people are struggling to make ends meet or to even afford a meal. Every person has their own story. Some, like Kao Saechao, were comfortable enough to share theirs. He’s fallen on tough times and knows he’s not alone. “I’m just in a bad situation right now but I’m on the right track,” he said.  “We have all been through something, you know. I’m not the only one,” said Nord Young, who is a veteran.   Young is grateful to sit amongst other men who have served, feeling the love and support...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County Couple Opens First Cornhole Store In Northern California

El DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A couple in El Dorado County is making a living from the first and only cornhole store in Northern California. It’s not just a game to these two—it’s a lifestyle. What just started out as a hobby for Rebecca Schwartz and her husband, Joe, has turned into a thriving business. “I just thought it was a side gig,” said Schwartz, “We used to have to beg people, but now we actually can’t keep up with all the demand.” The couple started making boards in 2008. They build them from scratch, making their own designs, all in-house. The El Dorado company is one of three cornhole businesses to open a retail space in California. “Especially when COVID hit, the demand on the manufacturing side went up quite a bit,” said Schwartz. The game is quickly gaining popularity, with national attention from shows even being highlighted on ESPN. “You can be five-year-old to eighty-year-old to play so there’s not a huge physical requirement,” said Schwartz. “It’s a social game.” If their business is any indication of the future market, we will likely see more of these shops popping up in the future.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire Victims Celebrate First Holiday Without Home

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – It’s a holiday unlike any other for families forced out of their homes by the Caldor Fire. For hundreds of people, it’s their first Thanksgiving since their homes burned down. This Thanksgiving, Jameela Gilmete cooked up all the typical turkey day traditions. It’s a familiar meal in a new place. “It’s very different, but at the same time, we are very thankful we have a house to have Thanksgiving in,” she explained. Jameela and her family lost their Grizzly Flats home in the Caldor Fire. They are just one of the hundreds of people without a home after...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thanksgiving Traditions Back To Normal In Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thanksgiving Day traditions were put on pause during the pandemic but as restrictions loosen, the holiday nostalgia is coming back. Families flooded the ice skating rink in DOCO excited to be maskless and with the people they love. “We can see each other’s smiles again!” says one ice skater who hit the rink for fun family time on Thanksgiving. “My aunt is visiting the town and we are just having fun,” said ice skater Gabby Hall. “Drop the masks a little feel a little safer. We used to go ice skating as a tradition.” Hall and her aunt were forced to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Plymouth, CA
El Dorado County, CA
Society
City
Somerset, CA
County
El Dorado County, CA
CBS Sacramento

Could The Perfect Hug Improve Your Health?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Researchers have found that hugging can reduce stress levels and boost confidence. However, could the perfect hug be even more beneficial? Now researchers believe that they’ve cracked the code on what constitutes the perfect hug. Psychologists at Goldsmiths University in London found that time played an important factor. They found that the “10-second snuggle” was the perfect length, saying that 10 seconds is the right amount of time to release plenty of endorphins and improve stress levels and confidence. “Which was surprising to us,” said one of the researchers at Goldsmiths. “We thought 10 seconds is so long, surely at some point, people might find this less pleasant.” In a second experiment, researchers watched over 200 people hugging and found that “crisscrossed hugs” were more enjoyable than “the neck-waist hug.” Hopefully, none of us need researchers to tell us to hug each other this holiday season, but if you do, here’s your prescription.
HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

Beloved Tahoe Park Donut Shop Burglarized Thanksgiving Morning

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A beloved Tahoe Park donut shop is cleaning up the mess after burglars smashed through the back door and cleared the change drawer early Thanksgiving morning. Beng Ly-Kok, owner of Village Express Donuts, said when he got to work Thursday morning, he noticed the lights wouldn’t turn on. That’s when he saw the back door in pieces on the floor. Ly tells CBS13 burglars flipped the breakers and broke security cameras, possibly destroying all video evidence. CSI was on the scene this morning, dusting for potential fingerprints. Instead of being angry, Ly spent his morning thanking his customers...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘The Need Is Greater’: More Sacramento Families Struggle To Make Ends Meet Heading Into The Holidays

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Housing agencies and food banks say demand for their services is growing. More Sacramento-area families say they need help, and some for the first time ever. Outside the River City Food Bank, the line to pick up turkeys and all the trimmings took up one and a half city blocks. It’s the busiest time of year, and hundreds were first-timers. They’ve never needed help, until now. “Families are making the impossible choices: Do I buy food or do I pay my utilities or childcare?” said Amanda McCarthy, the executive director at River City Food Bank. She says there’s been a 30%...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Family Thanks Good Samaritans For Helping Elk Grove Grandmother Robbed While Walking Young Grandson

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove grandmother says she was grabbed and thrown to the ground Tuesday during a robbery while she was walking with her young grandson. It happened near Wooded Brook Drive and West Stockton Boulevard. The grandmother didn’t feel comfortable sharing her identity over concerns regarding her safety but shared over the phone how random the attack was. “No reason, that’s the way I saw it for this person to come after me,” she said. “I don’t even know him, nothing at all, you know.” She was with her 3-year-old grandson, Cruz, who has special needs, when she felt...
ELK GROVE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Thomas
CBS Sacramento

‘Part Of Being A Firefighter’: Cal Fire Crews Man Stations This Thanksgiving Holiday

AUBURN (CBS13) — As peak wildfire season winds down, some firefighters are heading home to their families for the holiday — but others aren’t as lucky. Cal Fire crews are manning their stations for Thanksgiving, making meals and hoping they won’t be called into action mid-turkey dinner. Firefighters at Cal Fire’s Auburn told us about how they make the most of being away from home for the holiday. Sharing gratitude, meals, and memories at the table is typical on Thanksgiving. “We’ll have all the food lined up here,” said Nick Martinez, with Cal Fire. “We get a lot of donations, family brings stuff and we...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cornhole Craze Brings Big Business To El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Cornhole craze: It’s not just a game, it’s a lifestyle. It’s becoming so popular that one local couple is making a living from it. What started out as a hobby for Rebecca Schwartz and her husband, Joe, now has the couple as one of the industry leaders in California. “We used to beg people to let us have a shot to bring this into their breweries and now we actually can’t keep up with all the requests to go out and bring boards,” Rebecca explained. OV Cornhole (OVC) started making boards in 2008. They build them from scratch,...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homeless Say They Have Little Resources Amid Growing Crisis In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Is the homeless crisis nearing a tipping point? Homelessness in Sacramento is growing, and the most vulnerable community members say they have very little resources. To see a state of the homeless crisis in Sacramento, look no further than off of Commerce Circle and Lathrop Way along the American River Parkway. RVs and trailers line the street for miles. The sight alone is, frankly, shocking. And homeless advocates say the crisis is just getting worse. In the RVs and trailers, you’ll find families of four — like Alice’a Stanley and her three daughters. She didn’t want to show her...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Davis Celebrates Opening Of New Raising Cane’s Restaurant

DAVIS (CBS13) — Dozens of people camped out overnight in Davis as a new restaurant prepared to open its doors. Raising Cane’s is kicking things off with a bang by giving 20 customers the chance to win free food for a year. People were lined up hours before the 7:30 a.m. Tuesday deadline to get their name on the drawing. “I’d be pretty stoked. That’s free food and I’m broke,” said UC Davis Senior Alex Orlando, the first person in line. Also, the first 100 people will get a limited edition t-shirt. The cheer team and mascot from UC Davis are also expected to be on-hand to join the festivities, as well as a DJ who was there to pump up the opening day crowd. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 8 a.m.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy