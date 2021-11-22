Hawkins enjoys All-Star experience

INDIANAPOLIS — Western Boone Maddie Hawkins racked up numerous accolades during her four years as a Star volleyball player.

On Sunday, she added one more – Indiana All-Star.

The WeBo senior played in the 1A/2A All-Star game, and helped the South sweep the North 3-0 in the match.

“It was so fun,” Hawkins said after the match. “I love playing with new people and getting to meet new teammates and getting to know them. It was fun to play against some really good competition too.”

The Indiana All-Star selection process is a little hectic following the high school volleyball season.

Last weekend, Hawkins and several other senior standouts went to Columbus for the All-Star tryout.

From that tryout, there were 15 All-Stars chosen for each the North and South for 1A and 2A schools, and then another 15 each from the 3A/4A schools.

The All-Stars then had limited practice time this weekend before the matches on Sunday afternoon.

Western Boone head coach Laura Bragg, who also served as the South head coach, said it was a great cap to her high school career for Hawkins to play in the game.

“It was so special to be able to coach her one last time here,” Bragg said. “With us dropping that last match at state, I am happy that I got to coach her in her last high school match and get a win. I think this shows how much time and dedication she has put in over the years, and recognizes that hard work.”

Bragg was also named Class 2A Coach of the Year prior to the State Championship match this month.

She said her and Hawkins being able to participate in the match was big for the program as a whole.

“This was big for us,” Bragg said. “Going all the way to the state finals was amazing, and it really put Western Boone on the map. And with Maddie getting to play in this game, it really shows how people are recognizing what we are doing as a program.”

While the time was limited with the other All-Stars, Hawkins said it was fun getting to play with some of the girls that she has been playing against in club or high school volleyball again before heading off to college.

She said that she was able to take away a few things from some of the other girls.

“There were a lot of good girls on this team,” Hawkins said. “I can definitely use a lot of their techniques and different styles.”

Hawkins started and played well for the South All-Stars in the match.

She finished the match with eight kills and 14 digs, along with a block and an ace.

“I thought we played really well as a team,” Hawkins said. “We won 3-0, so it is always good to get a win. (It’s was just for fun), but we wanted to end with a win for sure.”

Hawkins is just the second-ever Western Boone volleyball player to play in the All-Star match, along with Emily Harrison.

Hawkins said that being able to add that to the legacy she is leaving at Western Boone is a special feeling.

“It means everything to me,” Hawkins said. “Being able to have my name up on the wall at WeBo is going to be a great memory for me and not something I take lightly. I am really grateful to receive this opportunity.”

Hawkins holds the all-time school record with 1972 career digs, including a single-season record of 607 her sophomore year.

She also had 552 career kills and 196 career aces.

This past season, she had 300 kills and 462 digs.

“I loved playing for this team,” Hawkins said. “Getting to know all the girls and all the friendships I have created have been unforgettable.”

Hawkins is also an Athletic Ambassador at Western Boone, and has served as an inspiration for many future WeBo athletes.

She said her advice to the next generation would just be to give it everything you have every day.

“My advice is to just always work hard, always give 110 percent effort in practice,” Hawkins said. “You have to do it off the court too. The scouting, school, everything – you have to give it 110 percent effort.”