UTM visits N. Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Cole Frahm kicked a 38-yard, fourth-quarter field goal and Malik Lofton intercepted a pass at the 12-yard line with 42 seconds remaining to preserve South Dakota State’s 24-21 season-ending victory over North Dakota (Nov. 20, 2021). The Jackrabbits, ranked No. 13 in the FCS coaches poll, await an at-large bid into the FCS playoffs. Chris Oladokun completed 19 of 26 passes for 239 yards with three touchdowns. Quincy Vaughn and Otis Weah rushed for touchdowns for North Dakota, which never led but battled into three ties. Tommy Schuster threw for 218 yards for the Fighting Hawks with one TD and one interception.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 7 DAYS AGO