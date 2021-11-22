ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTM visits N. Dakota

By The Associated Press
Fresno Bee
 8 days ago

UT Martin (1-3) vs. North Dakota (2-2) FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and North Dakota look to bounce back from losses. UT Martin came up short in an 80-67 game to Troy in its last outing. North Dakota...

www.fresnobee.com

The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thunderboltradio.com

UTM’s KK Curry nabs first OVC Newcomer of the Week accolade for 2021-22 men’s basketball campaign

After averaging a double-double through the season’s first two games, UT Martin sophomore KK Curry has been selected as the OVC Newcomer of the Week for men’s basketball. Curry becomes the 26th different Skyhawk to earn the OVC’s top weekly newcomer award in school history. The 6-6, 205-pound forward out of Cleveland, Tenn. averaged 18.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game this week, shooting at an even 60 percent clip (15-of-25).
BASKETBALL
gowatertown.net

CFB PREVIEW: South Dakota State at North Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — After a disappointing last-second loss at rival South Dakota, South Dakota State (7-3) turns their attention to their final regular-season contest at home against North Dakota (5-5). South Dakota State Coach John Stiegelmeier says his team has no hangover with how last week ended:. The Jacks...
BROOKINGS, SD
gowatertown.net

Schwenn chooses South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (GoYotes.com) — A standout three-time state champion from Milbank is heading to the University of South Dakota. South Dakota director of track and field Lucky Huber announced the signing of Bennett Schwenn for the 2023 season. Schwenn swept the triple and long jumps at the 2021 South Dakota...
POLITICS
drgnews.com

South Dakota St. holds off N. Dakota 24-21 with interception

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Cole Frahm kicked a 38-yard, fourth-quarter field goal and Malik Lofton intercepted a pass at the 12-yard line with 42 seconds remaining to preserve South Dakota State’s 24-21 season-ending victory over North Dakota (Nov. 20, 2021). The Jackrabbits, ranked No. 13 in the FCS coaches poll, await an at-large bid into the FCS playoffs. Chris Oladokun completed 19 of 26 passes for 239 yards with three touchdowns. Quincy Vaughn and Otis Weah rushed for touchdowns for North Dakota, which never led but battled into three ties. Tommy Schuster threw for 218 yards for the Fighting Hawks with one TD and one interception.
BROOKINGS, SD
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia is Technically Not Bowl Eligible

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers finished the season 6-6, but technically, they are not eligible to play in a bowl game. As first mentioned by Reddit’s College Football Account, West Virginia and Miami of Ohio both beat Long Island University, who was promoted from Division 2 and now plays in the FCS Northeast Conference. The Northeast Conference caps football scholarships at 45, which is below the 56.7 scholarships required to be counted towards bowl eligibility.
COLLEGE SPORTS
southernillinoisnow.com

Georgia still No. 1, Cincinnati cracks top 4

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia continues to top the latest CFP rankings, but there’s a new No. 2 and No. 4. Ohio State has moved ahead of Alabama for second, with Cincinnati holding the other semifinal slot. The Bulldogs and Bearcats are the only unbeaten teams in the rankings. Cincinnati plays...
GEORGIA STATE

