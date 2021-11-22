Police Officer, Woman Injured After Wild Chase, Crash In Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — A police officer is seriously injured after a wild crash and chase in Northwest Indiana Saturday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. after Indiana State Police got a call from someone who said their daughter was being held against her will by someone with a gun.

State police pulled over the suspect’s car near Burns Harbor, but the driver sped off along State Road 49 toward Chesterton.

He then turned around and crashed into one of the three Porter Police cars tailing him.

Officers arrested two men from Kalamazoo, Michigan, after a foot chase.

A woman in the car was also hurt. She and the injured officer are expected to be OK.