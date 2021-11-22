McCoy leads Cardinals to decisive 23-13 win over Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks lost for the fifth time in their last six games on Sunday, falling to the Arizona Cardinals 23-13 at Lumen Field to drop to 3-7 on the season. As we do after each Seahawks game, we have collected the instant reactions from the voices of 710 ESPN Seattle. See what they have to say below, and tune into the station all week for full Seahawks coverage beginning at 6 a.m. Monday with The Mike Salk Show and the weekly Pete Carroll Show with the Seahawks head coach at 9:30 a.m.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO