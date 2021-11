UK airline, British Airways, is improving its Executive Club frequent flyer programme by, er, removing access. The company told loyal customers: "From the afternoon of 13 November 2021 until the morning of 17 November 2021 (GMT), you'll be unable to log in to your Executive Club account or spend your Avios online or by contacting us" – but as of today, things continued to be down. And just in time for the easing of travel restrictions, too.

