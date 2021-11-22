ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Greater Binghamton Sports Complex Collapses During Rebuilding

By Bob Joseph
 8 days ago
Eleven months after a massive air-supported Broome County sports dome fell under heavy snow, its replacement collapsed as construction neared completion. The structure that was to be the new home for the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex fell late Sunday afternoon. Authorities said no injuries were reported. Broome County...

